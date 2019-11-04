Monster Announces 2019 Best Companies For Veterans List

WESTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Veterans Day 2019, Monster and Military.com consulted with veteran employment experts to identify the top 10 employers demonstrating extraordinary success in veteran hiring and retention.

"The companies on this year's list are the best of the best when it comes to veteran hiring," said Scott Gutz, Chief Executive Officer at Monster, which together with Military.com is the premier recruiting solution provider for veterans and employers in the United States. "There is no debate about the value those who have served bring to our economy and civilian workforce. All of the companies highlighted on this year's list recognize and celebrate that value. From recruitment to onboarding to retention, there are important steps that can be taken throughout the career journey to attract veteran employers. We hope that this will continue to inspire and motivate other employers to follow in their footsteps with veteran-focused programs and innovative initiatives, strengthening their companies with veteran talent."

UNVEILING MONSTER'S 2019 BEST COMPANIES FOR VETERANS LIST

The fifth annual Monster's 2019 Best Companies for Veterans list celebrates companies that offer stellar veteran hiring, onboarding, and retention programs. They include:

DynCorp International Intelligent Waves, LLC CACI American Systems LMI PRISM MSA Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection IntelliDyne, LLC AbleVets, LLC

The list—which crosses IT, government, security, and consulting—is based on nominations by veteran hiring experts and self-reported data from the nominees on hiring and onboarding practices, with a focus on percentage of 2019 hires that were veterans and total percentage of the workforce composed of veterans. As the list continues to gain traction in the hiring community, and veteran hiring remains a top priority for many companies, the list is becoming increasingly competitive. For each of the winners, at least 23 percent of new hires in 2019 are veterans and 19 percent or more of their workforce are veterans.

Notably, 3 of the companies—DynCorp International, Intelligent Waves, and AbleVets, LLC—are veteran-owned. While several of the companies on the list are repeat winners, there are 6 new arrivals—DynCorp International, American Systems, LMI, MSA Security, Intellidyne, LLC, and AbleVets, LLC.

PROVIDING RESOURCES TO STRENGTHEN VETERAN HIRING EFFORTS

As part of Monster's commitment to veteran hiring, the company is hosting a webinar with Military.com on Tuesday, November 5, to explore why veteran hiring is critical to your business, how to kick-start your veteran recruitment strategy, and best practices for veteran onboarding with insights from some of the top companies on the list. The conversation can be accessed here.

Additionally, the company has created Hiring Veterans and Their Families: How to Recruit and Retain America's Best, a veteran hiring guide that will be available for download on November 5.

More details on the winners and the methodology for Monster's Best Companies for veterans can be found here.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. For more than 20 years, Monster has helped individuals find better jobs, and employers find the best talent. Today, Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social, and mobile solutions, including our flagship website Monster.com®, our innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

About Military.com

Military.com is the nation's largest military and veteran online news and membership organization serving active duty personnel, reservists, guard members, retirees, veterans, family members, defense workers and those considering military careers. A leader in veteran employment and solutions for companies looking to hire veterans, Military.com offers employment tools, transition assistance, and employer resources as well as military discounts, and information on all of the benefits earned in service. Military.com is a business unit of Monster. More information is available at www.military.com.

