Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer

Most recently Chief Executive Officer of Amadeus North America, Inc., a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry, Gutz brings to his new role at Monster extensive experience as a leader of large, global organizations and a fresh perspective in a market undergoing significant disruption. Similar to Monster, which powers a marketplace that matches employers with potential employees, Amadeus powers a marketplace connecting travelers and travel providers. His expertise with digital transformation and focus on e-commerce and digital marketplaces serving both consumers and businesses make him uniquely qualified to lead Monster.

"Monster is at a pivotal point in its digital transformation and we're thrilled to have someone with Scott's experience and track record of success join the company," said Chris Kibarian, Chief Executive Officer of Randstad Digital Ventures. "Monster is making significant progress in its efforts to transform the job search experience—work that has been led by an almost entirely new executive team. Scott's leadership of successful teams as they reimagine their industry and foster innovation is the perfect fit for where Monster is headed."

"Monster's history as a disruptor in the recruitment industry is undisputed, and I've been an admirer of the brand for many years," said Gutz. "As I've started to learn more about the team and current state of the business, it's clear that Monster has a unique opportunity to return to its position as industry leader. I'm honored to join a team that is poised to shake up the industry once again by delivering quantifiable value for job seekers and employers."

In addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer at Amadeus North America, Gutz leads Amadeus' Online Travel Agencies business along with its Travel Channels business in the Americas. Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of e-Commerce for the company; before that, he was Chief Executive Officer of e-Travel, Inc. (a subsidiary of Oracle). During his time with e-Travel, Gutz successfully facilitated and implemented the company's sale to Amadeus in 2001 and was named one of the top 25 most influential executives by Business Travel News. Gutz has also held senior management positions with Oracle Corporation and Arthur Andersen LLP.

Gutz holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan Fellows Program in Innovation and Global Leadership, as well as a Bachelor of Science from Babson College. Gutz will be based in Weston, Mass.

