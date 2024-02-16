Monster Brewing Company Congratulates Tyler Reddick on Perfect Nasty Beast Debut

NASCAR Ace Victorious at Daytona Duel 1 in New Look No. 45

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Brewing Company congratulates Tyler Reddick on his perfect debut of the Nasty Beast. The Monster NASCAR Cup racer pulled off a spectacular climb-from-behind win in Thursday night's Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway — a flawless start to the race weekend, and his savage new livery.

"What a perfect way to unleash our new Nasty Beast on the world of NASCAR," said Renold Aparicio, VP of Equity Brands at Monster Brewing," and no better man to do it. Tyler Reddick is the one to fear this season. Bring on the 500!"

Reddick and his No.45 23XI Toyota started the race in 19th, but when the checkers came down everyone else was in his wake, securing him 10 points and a second row starting slot in Sunday's 500.

"Great way to start off the weekend," Reddick said post victory. "This thing is a beast. It's a great way to kick off the brand-new sponsor's product. Go out and get some Hard Tea, have a good time tonight. I know we are."

Following the unrivalled success of The Beast Unleashed FMB in 2023, Nasty Beast will be Monster Brewing's sure-footed step into the Hard Tea category this year. Available in four flavors — Original Black Tea, Green Tea, Tea & Lemonade and Peach Tea — Nasty Beast will officially make its debut in early 2024.

About Monster Brewing Company

Monster Brewing Company, formerly known as CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, was founded in 2015 as a disruptive collective of craft breweries. Among its current portfolio of beer brands are Jai Alai® IPA, Dale's Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, and Wild Basin® hard seltzers, among others. The company recently added flavored malt beverages –namely, The Beast Unleashed™ and Nasty Beast™ Hard Tea—to its portfolio. The company also distributes Monster Tour Water, still and sparkling water beverages, and Revitalyte, a rapid hydration drink. For more information, visit www.canarchy.beer and beastunleashed.com

