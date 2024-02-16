Monster Brewing Company Congratulates Tyler Reddick on Perfect Nasty Beast Debut

News provided by

Monster Brewing

16 Feb, 2024, 16:21 ET

NASCAR Ace Victorious at Daytona Duel 1 in New Look No. 45

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Brewing Company congratulates Tyler Reddick on his perfect debut of the Nasty Beast. The Monster NASCAR Cup racer pulled off a spectacular climb-from-behind win in Thursday night's Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway — a flawless start to the race weekend, and his savage new livery.

"What a perfect way to unleash our new Nasty Beast on the world of NASCAR," said Renold Aparicio, VP of Equity Brands at Monster Brewing," and no better man to do it. Tyler Reddick is the one to fear this season. Bring on the 500!"

Reddick and his No.45 23XI Toyota started the race in 19th, but when the checkers came down everyone else was in his wake, securing him 10 points and a second row starting slot in Sunday's 500.

"Great way to start off the weekend," Reddick said post victory. "This thing is a beast. It's a great way to kick off the brand-new sponsor's product. Go out and get some Hard Tea, have a good time tonight. I know we are."

Following the unrivalled success of The Beast Unleashed FMB in 2023, Nasty Beast will be Monster Brewing's sure-footed step into the Hard Tea category this year. Available in four flavors — Original Black Tea, Green Tea, Tea & Lemonade and Peach Tea — Nasty Beast will officially make its debut in early 2024.

About Monster Brewing Company
Monster Brewing Company, formerly known as CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, was founded in 2015 as a disruptive collective of craft breweries. Among its current portfolio of beer brands are Jai Alai® IPA, Dale's Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, and Wild Basin® hard seltzers, among others. The company recently added flavored malt beverages –namely, The Beast Unleashed™ and Nasty Beast Hard Tea—to its portfolio. The company also distributes Monster Tour Water, still and sparkling water beverages, and Revitalyte, a rapid hydration drink. For more information, visit www.canarchy.beer and beastunleashed.com

Media contact:

info@monsterenergy.com

SOURCE Monster Brewing

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.