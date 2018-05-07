Monster Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team With Addition of Chief Commercial Officer

Since joining the company in February after nearly two years as President of Dice, Melk has focused on enhancing Monster's commercial strategy and the ongoing development of the sales organization to keep the customer top of mind at all times. In his role, Melk leads the North American business segments, customer service, and sales effectiveness and optimization teams.

"These are challenging times for the recruiting industry," said Melk. "With a tighter job market than we've seen in recent years—or even decades, some industries are facing a surplus of talent, while others are experiencing a shortage. Our customers have the important responsibility to help our economy thrive by finding and placing the best candidate in the right role. We see it as our responsibility as their partners to empower them—through our end-to-end solutions that go beyond the job ad—to reach candidates wherever they are."

Melk brings to Monster deep experiences in recruitment business leadership—with both Dice and his prior role as president of Rigzone, a career platform focused on the oil and gas industry—and also executive leadership, having previously served as president of tech media company IDG's Consumer and SMB Group, where he won several industry awards. He has a degree in broadcasting from the State University of New York at Oswego and a passionate commitment to accelerating customer value.

Melk has already taken several steps to recalibrate Monster's businesses to better serve its customers, including announcing a newly formed Enterprise Talent Solutions segment. Led by Senior Vice President and General Manager Penny Queller, Enterprise Talent Solutions aligns Monster's Staffing and Enterprise business units in North America and Talent Fusion by Monster on a global basis.

Since joining Monster in May 2017, Queller has driven significant change and business results in Staffing and Talent Fusion, leveraging new operational strategies and with several recent client engagements and expansions. As part of the new alignment, Queller has announced a series of new appointments within the group, including:

Tim Robbins , Vice President and General Manager, Staffing. Robbins, who has been with Monster for 14 years and most recently held the role of Vice President, East Sales and Business Development, will lead the staffing business unit. His proven commitment and dedication to Monster and urgency in driving the business forward will continue to benefit clients in his new leadership role.

Roy Etnyre , Regional Sales Director, West, Enterprise. After 13 years at Monster, most recently as Regional Sales Manager, Etnyre excels at coaching his own team, as well as helping teams deliver and articulate Monster's value to its customers.

Marcus Bush , Regional Sales Director, Northeast, Enterprise. Bush's nearly two decade long career at Monster is highlighted by his willingness to embrace new ideas, most recently in his role as Enterprise Sales Manager.

Beth Herman , Regional Sales Director, Southeast, Enterprise. Herman brings an extensive background in staffing leadership roles to her nearly 3 year career at Monster. She will continue to lead by example, as she did previously in her role as Regional Sales Manager, challenging the team and its customers to think differently.

Greg Avallone , Vice President Regional Sales, New Business, Enterprise. Avallone joins Monster from SAP Concur and previously CareerBuilder with a passion for sales excellence and is leading the charge in supporting Monster's new business teams as they bring Monster's value to its customers.

Monster is dedicated to helping its customers succeed and will continue to look for ways to partner with them to best meet their needs. Visit the Monster website or download the Monster app (iOS, Google Play) to find your next, best job.

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster makes meaningful human connections that advance lives and strengthen businesses by helping individuals find better jobs and employers find the best talent. For more than 20 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including the flagship website Monster.com®, Monster's innovative app, and a vast array of products and services.

