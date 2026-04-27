• Monster Energy's Bryce Tryon Wins Pro Men's BMX Contest at Clairemont Skatepark

• Monster Energy's Brady Baker Finishes 2nd, and Monster Army's Kaden Stone Takes 3rd in Pro

Men's Division

• Monster Army's Aaden Reed Wins Sport Class Men, Followed by Ronan Fazio in 2nd

• Monster Army's Saige Thunstrom Finishes 2nd in Pro Women's Division

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Bryce Tryon on taking first place in the Pro Men's division at the opening stop of the 2026 Monster Army Recon Tour. Following up on last year's action, the series kicked off at Clairemont Skatepark in San Diego on April 25, 2026.

Unfortunately, the Pro Men's final was rained out, forcing results to be determined from qualifying scores. Bryce Tryon earned a well-deserved win after putting down two solid runs in qualifying. Brady Baker and Kaden Stone rounded out the podium, kicking off the 2026 season.

Monster Energy and Monster Army Riders Sweep Pro Men's Podium at Opening Stop of the 2026 Monster Army Recon Tour in San Diego

"I got my start in the Recon Tour as an amateur, and to take the win in San Diego as a pro feels amazing!" said Tryon.

The Sport Class, designed to spotlight the next generation of pro riders, was topped by Monster Army standouts Aaden Reed and Ronan Fazio. Both riders pushed progression with standout runs, as Aaden Reed delivered a perfect alleyoop 540 flair and 360 flip, while Ronan Fazio brought power to the course with a massive footplant transfer and a clean flair barspin.

"Stoked to pull the run I wanted and start off the season with a win," said Reed.

In the Pro Women's division, Monster Army rider Saige Thunstrom secured second place with a strong run featuring a truckdriver on the step up and a big one-handed table on the hip.

The 2026 Monster Army Recon Tour continues on May 30th at Premises Park in Tucson, Arizona.

For more on Bryce Tryon, Brady Baker, Kaden Stone, Aaden Reed, Ronan Fazio, Saige Thunstrom, and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit www.monsterenergy.com.

Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for updates from the 2026 BMX season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C, (949) 300-5546 E, [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy