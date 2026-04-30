Monster Energy and Morgan Wallen Join Forces to Reward Fans in Biggest Promo of the Year

To participate, fans can purchase any Monster Energy drink to begin building points and redeeming for money-can't-buy rewards, including a Kawasaki KX450 motocross bike, a Morgan Wallen-signed acoustic-electric guitar, as well as exclusive apparel, guitar amps, limited edition vinyl LPs and much more.

"Morgan Wallen has one of the most passionate fanbases in music, and we are here for it," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy's CMO of the Americas. "We wanted to give those fans a unique way to represent their love for Morgan – and all they have to do is crack open some Monster!"

How it works: customers purchase any Monster Energy product and upload their receipt at morganwallen.monsterenergy.com. There, fans can redeem points for gear and tickets while stocks last, with every Monster can equaling one point. The promotion goes live at midnight tonight and runs until August 31.

Ticket drops for Morgan's Still The Problem Tour will hit throughout the campaign – including his shows in Indianapolis, Gainesville, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Clemson, Baltimore, Ann Arbor and Philadelphia – giving fans multiple chances to catch one of his incredible stadium gigs across the US.

As an official sponsor of the Still The Problem Tour, Monster Energy is on-site at every stop, both inside and beyond the venue. From localized retail activations in each city to high energy experiences on-site, Monster is bringing the tour to life for fans at every touchpoint. Around the stadiums, fans can expect premium sampling, live DJs, and immersive moments designed to keep the momentum going well beyond the stage.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him "one of the biggest stars in the music world right now." With 21 No. 1 singles at Country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 225 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums – Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time – have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem has already yielded six No. 1's at Country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks. Wallen recently kicked off his 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour for 2026 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The run includes stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation – which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org.

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Media Contact for Monster Energy: [email protected]

Media Contacts for Morgan Wallen:

Ebie McFarland | Carrie McDonough – Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

[email protected] | [email protected]

Corey Brewer | Rachel Heatherly – Big Loud

[email protected] | [email protected]

Beau Benton – Mercury Records – REPUBLIC Collective

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy