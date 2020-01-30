Monster Energy Co., Stadium Blitz, Agree To Title Partnership For OCR Championship Series

"We are thrilled to partner with Monster Hydro to build a world-class obstacle course racing series," said Rob Gronkowski, owner and partner at Stadium Blitz. "Our family's vision was to create a stadium-based fitness event that encourages participants of all athletic abilities to compete and have fun at their favorite venues. With the help of Monster Hydro, we will continue to grow this incredible event and inspire others to test their competitive limits."

"Stadium Blitz is a uniquely-positioned participatory event that offers competitive individuals the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage," said Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing for Monster Energy. "Our team looks forward to partnering with Stadium Blitz, a brand that exemplifies the energy and intensity of the athletes which Monster Hydro helps fuel."

The 2020 Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz Championship Series includes previously announced events at Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee), Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe), Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas), Ohio Stadium (Columbus), Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence) and SHI Stadium (Piscataway). Six additional locations, including the Championship destination, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Each Stadium Blitz tour stop serves as a regional qualifier, where racers compete for the opportunity to advance to the Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz OCR Championship in October. The Championship Series will recognize the top male and female individual competitors, as well as the top male and female teams (of five). Following the 2020 Series, the top 60 male and female individual athletes, as well as the top 36 male and female teams, will compete for their respective championship(s) and cash prizes. Official rules are available at StadiumBlitz.com.

"The Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz Championship Series will provide the OCR community, and participants of all athletic abilities, the opportunity to compete in a standardized three-mile race," said Dann Landau-Gahres, Vice President of Operations at Stadium Blitz. "The combination of our course, obstacles, and proprietary scoring system offer a new twist to the standard OCR event."

Stadium Blitz, which launched in 2019, is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course connected by RFID timing and point tracking. By hosting the events inside premier sports stadiums across the nation, participants can also now invite their cheering section to enjoy the show from the stands, while racers compete under the lights.

Stadium Blitz participants face three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty but intermixed throughout the course. Racers receive points for each completed obstacle —the harder the obstacle, the bigger the point potential. The obstacles each test different areas of fitness, from strength to agility.

Registration for the first six Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz events is now open at StadiumBlitz.com. Additional registration dates will be announced soon. Participants interested in competing in the OCR Championship Series are encouraged to purchase a "Competitive Registration," which will limit the racecourse to only competitive racers ages 18+ during certain times. Beginners, and all fitness levels in between, can register for "General Registration." Youth, Student and Military discounts are also available at all races.

As part of the partnership launch, competition spectators presenting an empty Monster Energy beverage (Monster Energy, Muscle Monster, Monster Hydro, etc.) will receive complimentary entry to the event (regularly $10.00). Event organizers will recycle all empty products.

About Stadium Blitz

Stadium Blitz is a gamified obstacle course race series held in premier sports stadiums across the nation that puts participants in charge of how hard they want to be tested, without the threat of intimidation or punishment. In partnership with Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, Stadium Blitz obstacle races are designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for fitness enthusiasts of every level, and children as young as seven years old. For more information and multimedia assets, visit StadiumBlitz.com .

About Monster Energy Co.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Gronk Nation

Gronks, the family of football. This family of five boys has pushed themselves to become elite athletes while having the time of their lives. Four of the Gronkowski brothers have played football in the NFL, while the oldest brother Gordie played professional baseball. The Gronks work hard and push themselves to be the best on and off the field. The brothers are now taking the next steps and using their talents in the business world and Hollywood, with new businesses like their Gronk Nation clothing line, Ice Shaker brand and Gronk Fitness Products. For more information, visit GronkNation.com .

