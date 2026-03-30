Monster Energy Freeski and Snowboard Team Riders Claim Victories and Crystal Globe Trophies at Final FIS World Cup in Silvaplana

Men's Freeski Slopestyle: 25-Year-Old Birk Ruud from Norway Claims 1 st Place and 2025/26 FIS Freeski World Cup Crystal Globe Trophy in the Discipline

Women's Freeski Slopestyle: 35-Year-Old Sarah Hoefflin from Switzerland Takes 1 st Place, 27-Year-Old Giulia Tanno from Switzerland Claims 3 rd Place

Men's Freeski Halfpipe: 19-Year-Old Finley Melville Ives from New Zealand Claims Crystal Globe

Women's Freeski Halfpipe: 23-Year-Old Zoe Atkin Takes Victory and 2025/26 Halfpipe Crystal Globe, 18-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Mischa Thomas from New Zealand Claims 2 nd Place

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: 16-Year-Old Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, Takes Crystal Globe Trophy in FIS World Cup

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: 17-Year-Old Gaon Choi from South Korea Claims Crystal Globe Trophy, 16-Year-Old Kudo Rise Takes 2 nd Place in 2025/26 FIS World Cup Season Rankings

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: 24-Year-Old Judd Henkes from La Jolla, California, Claims 2nd Place in FIS World Cup Season Rankings

SILVAPLANA, Switzerland, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIS World Cup season is a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates our freeski and snowboard team riders on claiming victories and Crystal Globe Trophies in the final event of the 2025/26 FIS World Cup season in Silvaplana, Switzerland, this weekend.

Monster Energy's Zoe Atkin Claims First Place in Women's Freeski Halfpipe and Wins the 2025/26 Halfpipe Crystal Globe at the FIS World Cup in Silvaplana

After an action-packed weekend overshadowed by several weather delays and competition cancellations, the team brought home victories in key disciplines. The Men's Freeski Slopestyle final saw 25-year-old Birk Ruud from Oslo, Norway, claim the win as well as the 2025/26 FIS Freeski World Cup Crystal Globe trophy in the discipline.

The wins continued in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle event with 35-year-old Sarah Hoefflin from Geneva, Switzerland claiming the win. She was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Giulia Tanno from Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in third place. Staying with freeski, the Women's Freeski Halfpipe final concluded with 23-year-old Zoe Atkin claiming a spectacular win and the 2025/26 Halfpipe Crystal Globe trophy. Also rising to the podium, 18-year-old Monster Army rider Mischa Thomas from New Zealand finished in second place. Despite not competing at Silvaplana, 19-year-old Finley Melville Ives from New Zealand earned the 2025/26 Halfpipe Crystal Globe trophy in Men's Freeski Halfpipe.

In a history-making finish to the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle season, 16-year-old Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, became the youngest Crystal Globe winner in the discipline of all time. The Women's Snowboard Halfpipe season concluded with 17-year-old Gaon Choi from Seoul, South Korea, claiming the Crystal Globe trophy. Choi was closely followed in the rankings by 16-year-old Kudo Rise, taking second place in the 2025/26 FIS World Cup Season Rankings. Rounding out an epic weekend, 24-year-old Judd Henkes from La Jolla, California, took second place in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle event as well as second place in FIS World Cup season rankings.

From March 27–29, the FIS Snowboard World Cup attracted the world's leading freeski and freestyle snowboard athletes to legendary Corvatsch Mountain resort in Silvaplana, Switzerland. As the final World Cup event in Slopestyle and Halfpipe disciplines, the contest marked the crowning of this season's champions in discipline and overall rankings. The awards ceremony took place after Sunday's scheduled competitions at Corvatsch's Murtel Station.

Here's how the FIS World Cup season finale in Switzerland wrapped up for Monster Energy team riders:

The Men's Freeski Slopestyle final saw Ruud dropping as the podium favorite as the reigning World Champion in the discipline and gold medalist at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Freeski Slopestyle. Maintaining his dominance, Ruud put down the winning score on his first run of the final.

Putting together switch right 270 front 810, left 270 continuing bio 810 Japan, left nose butter dub cork 1620 safety, switch right dub cork 1440 safety, switch left dub cork 1620 blunt, right misty 540 Japan and switch left back swap to forward, and right Tokyo drift 270 continuing 270 on the final hit earned Ruud 83.52 points and the win at Silvaplana.

"I didn't have the best training, so when you can put it down when it matters, it's just a beautiful feeling," said Monster Energy's Ruud after claiming the win at Silvaplana.

On the strength of his victory, Ruud also earned the 2025/26 FIS Freeski World Cup Crystal Globe trophy in Men's Freeski Slopestyle with a total score of 280 points. This marks the seventh Crystal Globe in Ruud's career. He also took second place in overall Park & Pipe rankings with 338 points.

"It's been an amazing season. I've been working hard. I've been enjoying it more than ever, which I'm so hyped on. The results, they've been coming," said Ruud about the 2025/26 season.

The Women's Freeski Slopestyle final concluded with Hoefflin earning the win. It all came down to the wire when Hoefflin missed the landing on her first attempt.

In her highest-scoring Run 2, Hoefflin landed rail back 270 on the first rail, right front 450, left double 1080 safety, right 540 mute, switch right double 1080 mute, switch left 360, and switch right 270 to switch, and switch left 270 to switch on the last hit for 80.07 points and the victory.

"I'm just so happy to be out here, and honestly, just landing a run today was the only thing I wanted to do, and I achieved that this morning during qualis. Landing a second run in finals means a lot," said Hoefflin.

This marks the first FIS World Cup win in six years for Hoefflin, who also claimed gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Hoefflin was joined on the podium by her teammate and fellow Swiss rider, Tanno, in third place. The previous weekend, Tanno claimed third place in Big Air at the Flachau event and brought that energy to Silvaplana.

With a technical run featuring front 450 out on the top rail, back 450 out on the second rail, left double cork 1080, right 900 tailgrab, switch 360, and switch 360 on to switch, earned 70.53 points for third place.

On Sunday, the Women's Freeski Halfpipe final concluded with Atkin claiming a spectacular win and the 2025/26 Halfpipe Crystal Globe trophy. Atkin dropped into the 10-rider final as the top qualifier and put down her winning score straight out of the gate on Run 1.

A perfect line on the 22-foot halfpipe featuring a high-flying left 540 mute, right 720 tailgrab, switch left 360 Japan, right 540 tailgrab, right alley-oop 360 Japan, and switch right cork 720 safety on the final wall earned Atkin 86.75 points and the win.

"It's really special. Obviously, conditions today were pretty tough; it was pretty windy, so we were going a little smaller than usual. But I'm really glad that I was able to put one down in the conditions," said Monster Energy's Atkin in Silvaplana.

On the strength of Sunday's victory, Atkin claimed her second career Women's Freeski Halfpipe Crystal Globe as the top rider of the season with 360 points. "Capping off a really great season. I'm really happy. I'm really stoked," said Atkin.

Joining Atkin on the podium, Monster Army rider Thomas finished in second place. A flawless run featuring left cork 900 tailgrab, right 540 mute, right alley-oop 360, switch left alley-oop 540 safety, and switch left cork 720 safety earned Thomas 80.75 points and her first World Cup podium.

The Crystal Globe in Men's Freeski Halfpipe went to Melville Ives. Despite not competing at Silvaplana, Melville Ives raked up 280 points on the strength of victories at Secret Garden and Buttermilk Mountain this season.

In a history-making turn of events, the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle season saw Dhawornvej emerge as the youngest Crystal Globe winner in the discipline of all time. When this weekend's competitions in Silvaplana were cancelled due to adverse weather, Dhawornvej emerged on top of the season leaderboards with 169 points to take the trophy.

"This is a really big goal for me, to win this. I'm really proud of myself," said Dhawornvej, adding, "This season has honestly been a big surprise to me. It's been super fun!"

The Women's Snowboard Halfpipe season concluded with Choi claiming the Crystal Globe trophy. Although Choi did not compete at Silvaplana, earning 300 points with three wins this season earned Choi the championship trophy. She also claimed the gold medal in the discipline at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Following closely in season rankings, Rise took second place in the 2025/26 FIS World Cup Season Rankings with 296 points.

Wrapping up a successful weekend for the team in Switzerland, Henkes took second place in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle FIS World Cup season rankings. After competitions in Silvaplana were cancelled, Henkes took second place on the strength of 139 points.

Again, congratulations to all our winners and Crystal Globe champions after a strong FIS World Cup season!

For more on Birk Ruud, Zoe Atkin, Lily Dhawornvej, Sarah Hoefflin, Gaon Choi, Finley Melville Ives, Judd Henkes, Kudo Rise, Mischa Thomas, Giulia Tanno, and the Monster Energy snow sports team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2026 snow sports season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy