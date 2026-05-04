Just in time for the hot weather and our great nation's big day, Monster is releasing new Juice and Ultra offerings perfect for those who bleed red, white, and blue

CORONA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is kicking off summer 2026 with bold new flavors, iconic designs, and a lineup built to bring people together as the nation celebrates America's 250th anniversary this Fourth of July.

Leading the charge is the all-new Juice Monster Strawberry Lemonade, a fruit-forward flavor that ignites the taste buds and is designed to fuel every backyard BBQ, beach day, and fireworks-filled night.

Monster Energy Launches New Patriotic Flavors and a Summer-Ready Pack to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

Packed in a can that screams "U.S.A! U.S.A!", Strawberry Lemonade is made for those who live the American spirit. The all-American design features flag-bearing monster trucks, Lady Liberty, and a jacked George Washington cruising on a throttle-heavy hog.

The red, white and blue-toned Monster Juice is bursting with the juicy flavor of perfectly tart lemonade and sweet strawberries, coupled with Monster's iconic energy blend.

To mark the quarter-millennium milestone, Monster Energy is celebrating America with a new flavor from its iconic Ultra line, too.

An immediate fan favorite during its initial limited release, Monster Energy Ultra Red, White & Blue Razz is now available nationwide in a 16 oz. can. A limited edition slimline 12 oz. can will also be available in coolers and on shelves across the country as a summer special.

Made with zero sugar, its blue raspberry flavor conjures the sensation of a cold rocket pop on a hot July Fourth day.

Perfect for giving a birthday cheers to the nation, Ultra Red, White & Blue Razz's can is wrapped in Stars and Stripes and salutes America's 250th with images of national monuments, iconic landmarks, and epic moments.

For those going big this summer, Monster is also dropping a 12-can Ultra Liberty Variety Pack inspired by the colors of the Star-Spangled Banner, featuring Zero Ultra, Punk Punch, and Blue Hawaiian.

"Happy Birthday USA," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy's CMO of the Americas. "We wanted to create some new flavors in epic cans everyone can raise to you in honor of 250 incredible years… here's to 250 more!"

Available nationwide now, the lineup is designed to provide energy and refreshment to make the most of every moment of this summer's road trips, pool parties, concerts, and cookouts.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

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SOURCE Monster Energy