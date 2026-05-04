Monster Energy Takes Over Miami with Citywide Race Weekend Parties and Fan Experiences Celebrating Lando Norris Zero Sugar Nationwide Rollout

Lando Norris surprised fans while Monster athletes Maxx Crosby and Dion Dawkins joined celebrities, creators, and VIP guests trackside at TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Turn 1 to Downtown Miami, Monster Energy brought fans, athletes, celebrities and creators together for a week of racing and high-energy experiences across the city to celebrate one of motorsport's biggest events along with the nationwide release of Monster Energy Lando Norris Zero Sugar.

In the leadup to the big weekend, Monster Energy brought fans even closer to the moment with a high-impact fan experience as part of the McLaren Racing Live event at Regatta Harbour – with a surprise visit by Lando himself!

Lando Norris hands out cans of his new Monster Zero Sugar flavor. Photo courtesy of McLaren Racing Maxx Crosby and Dion Dawkins at TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy

In classic Lando style, he surprised event attendees by rolling up his sleeves, jumping into Monster's sampling truck and handing out icy cans of Lando Norris Zero Sugar to help them beat the Miami heat. Alongside the truck stocked with his signature flavor, fans could also snap the perfect selfie in front of a giant 20-foot Lando Norris can wrapped in his signature helmet design.

Trackside at the Miami Grand Prix, TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy was an exclusive destination that quickly became one of the weekend's most in-demand hospitality experiences.

The Clubhouse welcomed a standout mix of athletes, TikTok creators, and special guests from across sports, music, and entertainment, including Monster Energy athletes Maxx Crosby, Dion Dawkins, and UFC powerhouse Raul Rosas Jr., alongside UFC personality Nina Drama. Country star Kane Brown, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović also joined the celebration. TikTok creators Chris Gilbert, Christina Roki, and Josh Moore were also among the guests.

Located at Turn 1, TikTok Clubhouse Presented by Monster Energy provided an immersive space with the best race views where VIPs were able to party Miami-style and simultaneously feel the roar of the turbocharged engines.

Inside, guests could explore a creator lounge, an observation deck overlooking the action, racing simulators for a taste of race-day driving, co-branded customizable merch, a tooth gem station and a TikTok Shop vending machine stocked with exclusive Monster Energy and TikTok swag.

Guests enjoyed a Miami- and race-day-inspired menu, including Victory Bite macarons featuring yuzu as a nod to Lando Norris Zero Sugar's yuzu and melon flavor profile, along with roaming oyster shuckers, specialty cocktails, and Monster Energy's latest offerings.

Monster Energy extended the celebration beyond the track with a VIP Race Day Watch Party at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, where the Monster Energy Ballroom was transformed into a premium viewing experience complete with a live DJ, Monster Girls, giveaways and race-day programming. NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch served as emcee, bringing his signature energy and motorsport expertise to the celebration.

Fans also got a chance to feel part of the action and jump into the cockpit as Monster Energy's nationwide Sim Racing Tour made stops at Walmart stores across the city. The immersive racing simulators let guests get behind the wheel, hit the gas and feel the rush of race day for themselves. The tour continues across the country – to see where it's stopping next head here.

Throughout the weekend, more than 25,000 fans got to sample the new Lando flavor, as Monster's fleet of Lando Norris Zero Sugar-themed vehicles wound their way across South Florida.

"In Miami, we turned the race weekend into Monster Energy territory," said Jordi Gayola, CMO of the Americas at Monster Energy. "From Turn 1 to the middle of the city, we showed up across all the moments fans chase: trackside, nightlife, and everything in between. That's important because the sport is evolving. Fans aren't only interested in watching the laps anymore; they're living it, and the experience off the track is just as defining as the race itself."

From exclusive trackside hospitality to VIP parties to fan-first racing experiences, Monster Energy delivered a Miami race weekend takeover that gave racing enthusiasts a different way to experience Monster Energy culture and the excitement of Miami Grand Prix.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

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SOURCE Monster Energy