Monster Energy Team Riders Claim Titles in Key Events at WST Skateboarding World Championships in São Paulo

Men's Skateboard Street: 19-Year-Old Toa Sasaki from Mie, Japan, Claims Second Career World Championship Title

Men's Skateboard Park: Full Podium Sweep with Monster Army Rider Egoitz Bijueska in 1st Place, Monster Army's Kalani Konig in 2nd Place, and Monster Energy's Tom Schaar in 3rd Place

26-Year-Old Felipe Nunes from Curitiba, Brazil, Wins the STU Adaptive Skateboard Street Contest

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What a weekend! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Toa Sasaki on claiming first place in Men's Skateboard Street at the WST Skateboarding World Championships São Paulo 2025. In the official event organized by World Skate in partnership with Skate Total Urbe (STU), the 19-year-old from Mie, Japan, claimed the coveted World Championship title for the second time in his career.

Monster Energy Podium Sweep in Men's Skateboard Park with Monster Army Rider Egoitz Bijueska in 1st Place, Monster Army's Kalani Konig in 2nd Place, and Monster Energy's Tom Schaar in 3rd Place at the WST Skateboarding World Championships in SÃO PAULO, Brazil

The Men's Skateboard Park final concluded with a full podium sweep for the team in a dramatic showdown. When all was said and done, 14-year-old Monster Army team rider Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, claimed the World Championship title in a walk-off victory on his final run. Brazilian Monster Army rider Kalani Konig finished in close second place while 26-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, rounded out the podium takeover in third place.

Monster Energy's 26-year-old Felipe Nunes from Curitiba, Brazil, won first place in the STU Adaptive Skateboard Street contest.

Sanctioned by World Skate, the official governing body for skateboarding in the Olympics, the Skateboarding World Championships São Paulo 2025 featured the world's best park and street skateboarders at Cândido Portinari Park. From March 4-8, nearly 400 athletes from across the globe competed in the official Skateboarding World Championships in both Street and Park, the two Olympic disciplines of skateboarding. The weekend also featured Adaptive Skateboarding competitions.

The Men's Skateboard Street finally got underway on Sunday after severe rain delays. Dropping in as the top qualifier, Sasaki took over the lead on Run 2 with a perfect line. Next, Sasaki upped the ante on his third attempt with the highest Run score of the final.

Putting together nollie backside noseblunt slide the gap to Hubba, frontside blunt the quarter pipe, 360 kickflip the bump gap, impossible the Euro Gap, kickflip backside tail stall the quarter pipe, frontside 180 switch feeble revert the rail, frontside noseblunt the quarter extension, huge backside 360 ollie the pyramid to flat, blunt fakie the quarter pipe, Cab backside lipslide fakie the rail and backside Smith grind the flat ledge earned 86.33 points.

Maintaining his momentum in the Best Trick section, Sasaki landed a highly technical Caballerial fakie nosegrind the tall Hubba ledge for 87.77 points. With a total score of 174.10 points, Sasaki claimed the title of World Champion in Men's Street Skateboarding. This marks the second time Sasaki won the title, after already winning the World Skate Games Italy 2024 and claiming the World Championship.

As the final event of an action-packed weekend, the Men's Skateboard Park final ended with a heated showdown between two Monster Army riders. When the dust settled, the upcoming Spanish team rider Bijueska took the World Championship title on the final run of the entire contest.

Putting it all on the line, Bijueska landed alley-oop kickflip 270 Indy the hip, backside 540 melon, transfer to frontside nosegrind the extension, kickflip Indy the hip, backside tailslide shove-it the corner, kickflip varial Indy the hip, transfer to backside lipslide the hip, backside bluntslide, McTwist the deep end, hip transfer frontside lipslide, frontside 5-0 grind over the hip, switch 360 Indy the pyramid, and fakie 720 Weddle for 95.83 points and the win.

"I can't believe it! What a crazy moment. I guess I was nervous, but I can control it. You can do everything if you control your nerves," said Bijueska upon claiming the title in Brazil.

The closest competition came from fellow Monster Army rider and Brazilian local Konig, who briefly took over the top spot with a perfect final run. His line featured a frontside nosebone the hip, alley-oop Indy nosebone the hip, huge kickflip Indy into the deep end, backside lipslide, backside Smith grind over the love seat, frontside blunt, frontside nosegrind transfer the hip rail, backside Smith grind the rainbow rail, backside 540 melon, Indy 540 the hip, backside tailslide and backside 180 kickflip Indy the volcano earned Konig 94.80 points and second place.

Completing the podium sweep, Monster Energy's Schaar posted his highest score on his second run with tricks including backside 540 tailgrab, backside ollie the extension, frontside feeble grind, frontside 360 stalefish the volcano, backside 540 melon, alley-oop backside 270 lipslide onto the extension, and 180 switch crooked the rainbow rail for 90.51 points and third place.

For more on Toa Sasaki, Egoitz Bijueska, Kalani Konig, Tom Schaar, Felipe Nunes, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy