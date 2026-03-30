Monster Energy's Luca Shaw Takes First Place at Round 1 of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series in Ride Rock Creek

Pro Men Division: 29-Year-Old Shaw from Hendersonville, North Carolina, Claims Win, 21-Year-Old Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, Takes 2 nd Place, Monster Army's Ryder Lawrence Takes 4 th Place, and Dante Silva Lands in 5 th Place

Pro Women Division: Taylor Ostgaard Takes 5th Place

Cat 1 17–18 Women: Jade Savage Takes 3rd Place

Cat 1 17–18 Men: Luke Mallen Takes 1st Place, Connor Knipscheer Takes 3rd Place, Tyler Wagoner Takes 4th Place

RIDE ROCK CREEK, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the season with a win! Monster Energy congratulates mountain bike team rider Luca Shaw on taking first place in the Elite Men division race at Round 1 of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Presented by Continental Tires in Ride Rock Creek, North Carolina. In the season-opening event, the 29-year-old from Hendersonville, North Carolina, clinched the win in an elite field.

Shaw was joined on the podium by 21-year-old Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, in second place.

Monster Energy's Luca Shaw Takes First Place in the Pro Men's Division, Ryan Pinkerton Takes Second, Ryder Lawrence Lands in 4th, and Dante Silva Takes 5th at Round 1 of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series in Ride Rock Creek, North Carolina

From March 25–29, the first round of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series brought the world elite of downhill mountain bike racing to Ride Rock Creek Bike Park in Zirconia, North Carolina. Riders faced fast conditions, technical rock sections, and a course that demanded commitment from top to bottom. Track conditions remained dry and dusty throughout the event, with a sudden overnight temperature drop from mid-80s to mid-50 degrees adding to the challenge.

In Saturday's Pro Men Division downhill race, Shaw competed against 135 riders and delivered a near-perfect run on a blisteringly fast sub-two-minute track. When all was said and done, Shaw finished ahead of the pack with a final time of 1:50.955 to bring home the win and important ranking points to start the season.

Shaw's closest competition came from Pinkerton, who landed in second place just over one second behind with a time of 1:51.961. Dropping in as the reigning 2025 Elite Men's Downhill National Champion, Pinkerton delivered a strong run through the technical course to secure the runner-up position.

Also putting down strong performances in the Pro Men Division were Monster Army's 18-year-old Ryder Lawrence of Murrieta, California, who finished in 4th place, and 23-year-old Dante Silva from Chula Vista, California, who rounded out the top five in 5th place, just three seconds off the top step in a tightly contested field.

In the Pro Women Division, Monster Army rider Taylor Ostgaard finished in 5th place, just eight seconds off the winning time in a competitive field.

On Sunday, Monster Army riders also delivered strong results in amateur competition. In the Cat 1 17–18 Women's class, Jade Savage put together a solid race run to secure 3rd place, showing a strong pace on a demanding course. It was a competitive field, and every second counted on race day.

The Cat 1 17–18 Men's class was stacked with talent, and the racing reflected it. Monster Army showed a dominant presence, led by Luke Mallen, who took the win. Connor Knipscheer battled hard to secure 3rd place, and Tyler Wagoner finished in 4th place.

The weekend delivered everything you would want from a season opener with speed, intensity, and standout performances. Rock Creek Bike Park proved to be the perfect venue to kick things off, challenging riders and setting a high bar for the rest of the series. As the dust settles on Round 1, momentum is already building for the next stop.

Stay tuned for the second round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series from May 6–10 at Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey. Round 3 will take place from July 15–19 at Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah. Then, the fourth round, including the USAC National Championship, will take place from July 22–26 at Big Bear Lake, California. Stay tuned!

For more on Luca Shaw, Ryan Pinkerton, and Monster Army's Taylor Ostgaard, Ryder Lawrence, Dante Silva, Jade Savage, Luke Mallen, Connor Knipscheer, Tyler Wagoner, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy