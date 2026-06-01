Monster Energy's Luca Shaw Takes Victory at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Loudenvielle

Elite Men Division: 29-Year-Old Shaw from Hendersonville, North Carolina, Claims Win in Second Race of 2026 Season, 21-Year-Old Jordan Williams from Bristol, United Kingdom, Takes 3rd Place

LOUDENVIELLE-PEYRAGUDES, France, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wins continue! Monster Energy congratulates mountain bike team rider Luca Shaw on taking first place at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Loudenvielle, France, this Sunday. In the second race of the 2026 season, the 29-year-old from Hendersonville, North Carolina, claimed the win in an ultra-close finish. Shaw was joined on the podium by 21-year-old Jordan Williams from Bristol, United Kingdom, in third place.

Monster Energy's Luca Shaw Wins UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Loudenvielle, Teammate Jordan Williams Takes Third.

From May 28–31, the 2026 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season, presented by Monster Energy as a new main partner and Official Energy Drink of the series, continued at the iconic trails of Loudenvielle-Peyragudes. Known for challenging and technical racetracks in the heart of the French Pyrenees mountains, the venue is a favorite among riders and always delivers classic moments in mountain bike racing history.

The classic moments continued in Sunday's Elite Men Downhill final that came down to the wire in a close battle between 30 elite mountain bike racers from across the globe. When the dust settled, 29-year-old Luca Shaw from Hendersonville, North Carolina, clinched the win with only a fraction of a second separating him from the next rider.

Dropping into the course with only two riders to race after him, Shaw put down a perfect line on the course that had already sidelined several top contenders during the finals. Showing composure where it counted and unleashing top speeds when the track allowed, Shaw stormed the finish line with a total time of 3:27.637, a mere 0.127 seconds ahead of second place.

"It was a tough weekend. The track was so blown out and getting worse and worse every day. I didn't really feel that great this morning in practice. I didn't feel super-fast or anything, but I just kept it solid and stuck to my game plan, and I'm just so happy that it was enough to finally win," said Monster Energy's Shaw.

Sunday's first-place finish marks the first UCI Downhill World Cup victory for Shaw. "I'm over the moon, just so happy to finally get it done. I've been trying to win one of these races for 14 years now, so it's just – it's amazing to finally taste that top step," said Shaw. "It's incredible. I've always known I had it in me; I knew I could do it. So, yeah, to finally do it is just like a huge weight off my back. I've been so close so many times for so many years, it just feels extra sweet." Shaw now commands first place in the 2026 season rankings with 285 points total.

Also rising to the podium in Loudenvielle, Jordan Williams claimed third place by finishing less than a second behind Shaw. Williams dropped in as the top qualifier and claimed the podium spot on the final run of the day. Displaying his quick reflexes and course awareness, the former Junior Division Mountain Bike Downhill World Champion hit the finish line in 3:28.248.

"It feels really good to be back on the podium and especially on this track," said Williams. "The holes were getting massive and it was really challenging to not make too many mistakes with all the dust and changing lines. I knew I had the pace after qualifying first, the bike was working really well, and I had the support of my team and family. Very stoked on the weekend!"

Quick trivia fact: Williams already took third place one year ago here in the French Pyrenees. Williams now holds fifth place in the 2026 season rankings with 238 points.

Looking ahead to the season, Williams said: "I tried to keep myself pretty level-headed. I want to keep it going this year. In previous years, I've been up and down with the podium and then not doing so well. It's another day riding the bike, and hopefully I keep the pace up, because this week was really good."

Stay tuned when the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup season continues at legendary Saalfelden Leogang, Austria, from June 11–14!

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For more on Luca Shaw, Jordan Williams, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for updates from the 2026 mountain bike race season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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