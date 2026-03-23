Monster Energy's Mia Brookes Takes First Place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at FIS World Cup in Flachau

19-Year-Old Brookes from the United Kingdom Also Takes 1 st Place in Spring Battle Rail Jam and Spring Battle Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

24-Year-Old Judd Henkes from La Jolla, California, Claims 2 nd Place in Men's Slopestyle FIS World Cup, Takes Win in Spring Battle Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

16-Year-Old Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, Takes 3 rd Place in Women's Slopestyle FIS World Cup and 2 nd Place in Spring Battle Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

19-Year-Old Rocco Jamieson from New Zealand Claims Second Place in Spring Battle Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

FLACHAU, Austria, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia does it again! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Mia Brookes on claiming first place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Flachau this weekend. In the World Cup event sanctioned by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the 19-year-old from Sandbach, United Kingdom, soared above the competition in Saturday's final. Earlier in the week, Brookes claimed the win in the Spring Battle Rail Jam at Absolut Park as well as the Spring Battle Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final.

Monster Energy’s Mia Brookes Takes First Place and Lily Dhawornvej Lands in Third at FIS World Cup in Flachau; Brookes Also Takes 1st Place in Spring Battle Rail Jam and Spring Battle Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final at Absolut Park

In the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition, 24-year-old Judd Henkes from La Jolla, California, clinched second place. Earlier in the week, Henkes topped the podium in the Spring Battle Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final. He was joined on the Spring Battle podium by 19-year-old New Zealander by 19-year-old Rocco Jamieson from New Zealand in second place. Rounding out a successful weekend in Austria for the team, 16-year-old Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, rose to third place in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup and second place in the Spring Battle.

From March 19 to 21, the FIS Snowboard World Cup attracted the world's leading freestyle snowboarders to Absolut Park in Flachauwinkl, Austria, for the third of four events in the discipline this season.

In the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final on Saturday, Monster Energy's Brookes dropped in as the top qualifier and podium favorite after clinching the gold medal in the discipline at X Games Aspen 2026 in January. Adding to the challenge, the final was overshadowed by low visibility and difficult course conditions, but Brookes rose to the occasion!

Claiming the victory on her first run, Brookes put down a perfect line that no other rider was able to match: frontside blunt stall bring back on the wall ride, switch frontside 180 on to 50-50 to backside boardslide to forward on the first rail, frontside lipslide 270 the high bar, 50-50 frontside 360 melon the Elephant, backside 900 melon on the first jump, and Cab 900 tailgrab on the final jump earned Brookes the winning score of 73.25 points.

"I'm pretty stoked. The weather wasn't the best, but it was really fun," said Brookes. She now commands fifth place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle season rankings with 100 points.

Earlier in the week, the iconic Spring Battle competition showcased the state-of-the-art in snowboarding at Absolut Park from March 14-18. With a prize purse of $80,000, the competition encourages riders to film their best Slopestyle run and Best Rail Tricks, which will be judged by the official jury.

When all was said and done, Brookes emerged victorious in the Rail Jam on the strength of her technical bag of tricks and a show-stopping backside boardslide pretzel out on the double-kink rail. She also proceeded to claim first place in the Spring Battle Women's Slopestyle event, with highlights including backside 1260 and Cab 1080 in the jump section. Brookes also received the "FLYP Most Picked Athlete" award from the audience. What a week!

Also rising to the podium in Flachau, Dhawornvej claimed third place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle. In her highest-scoring run, Dhawornvej landed alley-oop backside 180 the wall ride, frontside boardslide the rail, backside boardslide pretzel 270 the high bar, Cab 180 Backside 360 the Elephant, frontside 720 nosebone, and backside 720 stalefish in the jumps for 66.61 points and third place.

After her third-place finish, Dhawornvej now commands first place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle season rankings with 169 points. The young talent also claimed second place in the Spring Battle Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final. Previously, she won the FIS Junior World Championships in Calgary in late February and made her Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

In the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final on Saturday, Monster Energy's Henkes braved difficult weather conditions and heavy competition to rise into second place. After missing his line on the first attempt, Henkes earned his highest score on the second run to claim his podium spot.

Putting together air to fakie on the wall ride, switch frontside boardslide 270 out the rail, Cab 270 450 out the high bar, and switch backside 450 on the Elephant, followed by hardway backside double 1080 Weddle, and frontside nosebutter 1260 method in the jumps earned Henkes 76.91 points and second place.

Following his podium finish in Flachau, Henkes now holds second place in the 2025/26 FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup rankings with 139 points.

Earlier in the week, Henkes took first place in the Spring Battle Men's Slopestyle event on the strength of tricks including switch backside 450, the Rainbow Rail, hardway backside 1080, and nosebutter frontside 1260 on the jumps in a dominant showing celebrated by the crowd. Also in the Spring Battle Men's Slopestyle, New Zealand's Jamieson rose all the way to second place with a technical run.

Stay tuned when the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup season concludes this coming weekend on March 26–29 in Silvaplana, Switzerland!

For more on Mia Brookes, Judd Henkes, Lily Dhawornvej, Rocco Jamieson, and the Monster Energy snow sports team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2026 snow sports season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy