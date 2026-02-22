Monster Energy's Sean Strickland Knocks Out Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night in Texas

34-Year-Old Strickland from Anaheim, California, Claims TKO Victory, Earns $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus at UFC Fight Night 267

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in the winner's circle! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Sean Strickland on defeating Anthony Hernandez at the UFC Fight Night in Texas on Saturday night. In the main event fight contested in the Middleweight division, the 34-year-old from Anaheim, California, stopped his opponent via TKO in Round 3.

The dominant victory also earned Strickland the UFC's $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, also known as UFC Fight Night 267, was contested in front of a live crowd of 17,160 spectators inside the sold-out Toyota Center in Houston. Featuring a total of six bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on Paramount+, the new home of UFC live events.

Monster Energy's Strickland (30-7) stepped into the 185-pound division fight looking for a win after most recently suffering a loss against Dricus Du Plessis in their UFC Middleweight Championship fight at UFC 312 in February 2025.

Saturday night's opponent, Hernandez (15-3) from El Dorado Hills, California, came to Texas on a spectacular eight-fight victory streak. Undefeated for more than five years, the 32-year-old American fighter most recently bested Roman Dolidze at a UFC Fight Night in August 2025.

Both athletes started their fight on a strategic note, with Strickland relying on his jab to shut down offensive attempts by Hernandez. The end of Round 1 saw both fighters exchanging heavy shots, while Strickland did significant damage and found openings for heavy blows.

The second round unfolded with both fighters refusing to back down as Strickland relied on his precise jab while Hernandez looked to score big punches.

The third round tipped the scales in favor of Strickland. In the key moments of the fight, Strickland landed a brutal knee to the midsection that toppled Hernandez. Leaving no time to recover, Strickland proceeded to rain a flurry of combinations on his stunned opponent, ultimately dropping Hernandez and pushing for the finish with relentless ground and pound.

Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 2:23 minutes of Round 3, with Strickland pronounced as the winner by TKO. The dominant victory, putting an end to Hernandez's eight-fight win streak, also earned Strickland the UFC's $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Speaking on the course of the fight, Strickland said: "I just think when he shot at me a few times, he was like, 'Oh, maybe Sean knows how to grapple.'"

Strickland is a former UFC Middleweight champion and is now back in the win column. Stay tuned for what's next for Strickland!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Patricio Pitbull, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Patchy Mix, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, and Joshua Van.

