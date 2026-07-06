Monster Energy's Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X Athletes Wrap Up Competition at MoonPay X Games Chiba 2026

Monster Energy Team Claims Total of 11 Medals (Three Gold, Three Silver, Five Bronze) at

Second Competition Event of MoonPay X Games League (XGL)

Women's BMX Park: 16-Year-Old Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, Claims Gold Medal, 24-Year-Old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, Takes Bronze Medal

Men's Skateboard Park: 15-Year-Old Monster Army Recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Spain Takes First Spanish Gold Medal, 26-Year-Old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, Claims Silver Medal

BMX Park Best Trick: 29-Year-Old Mike Varga from Canada Claims Gold Medal

Men's BMX Street: 30-Year-Old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, Takes Silver Medal

Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick: 20-Year-Old Filipe Mota from Brazil Earns Silver Medal

Men's Skateboard Vert: 30-Year-Old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, Takes Bronze Medal

Moto X Best Trick: 25-Year-Old Ben Richards from Australia Claims Bronze Medal

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street: 24-Year-Old Sora Shirai from Japan Earns Bronze

Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick: 13-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Ao Nishikawa Claims Bronze

CHIBA, Japan, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The second event of the MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season is officially a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates its Skateboard, BMX and Moto X athletes on groundbreaking performances at X Games Chiba 2026 this weekend.

During two days of live competitions inside Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, the world-class team claimed a total of eleven X Games medals (three gold, three silver, five bronze) and continued to write X Games history. Visit monsterenergy.com for exclusive content and highlights.

Monster Army's Egoitz Bijueska from Spain Takes First Spanish Gold Medal in Men's Skateboard Park at X Games Chiba 2026

Standout performances included 16-year-old Miharu Ozawa from Gifu, Japan, claiming her second consecutive gold in Women's BMX Park. The Men's Skateboard Park final saw 15-year-old Monster Army recruit Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, claim his career-first X Games gold medal. The Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick saw 29-year-old Mike Varga from Oshawa, Canada, clinch the victory with a technical move.

From July 4–5, MoonPay X Games Chiba 2026 marked the second official competition of the new MoonPay X Games League (XGL) 2026 Summer Season. Supported by Monster Energy as an X Games League Founding Partner, XGL is the world's first year-round, team-based, co-ed league in action sports, where city-based clubs and individual athletes rack up points across the season for a shot at the championship.

X Games Chiba 2026 featured more than 80 athletes from 17 countries in Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X competitions. Over the course of two action-packed days, athletes battled for 45 medals across 15 medal events while stacking points for their XGL clubs.

Here's how Team Monster Energy Unleashed the Beast at MoonPay X Games Chiba 2026:

The team's winning run started in the Women's BMX Park event, contested for the first time at a Japanese X Games. Dropping in as the favorite after previous week's win at X Games Sacramento, Japanese team rider Miharu Ozawa locked in her victory on the third run of the contest. A perfect line featuring backflip tailwhip the box and truckdriver to tabletop earned Ozawa 93.33 points and her second consecutive gold medal. Ozawa was joined by 24-year-old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, in bronze medal position with an 88.33-point score. Mueller now owns three X Games bronze medals.

Also on Saturday, the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick final concluded with 20-year-old Filipe Mota from Patos de Minas, Brazil, taking the silver medal on the strength of a next-level tech move: On his third attempt, Mota hit the Hubba ledge with a nollie backside bigspin heelflip to backside tailslide backside bigspin out for second place in the session judged on a single best trick. Mota now owns four X Games medals (one gold, two silver, one bronze).

The Monster Energy Men's BMX Street saw 30-year-old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, claim the silver medal with a perfect last run featuring opposite tailwhip the pyramid, opposite backwards crook, and signature over opposite crank arm grind for 91.33 points and second place. Godwin now owns five X Games medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze).

In a comeback story, 30-year-old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, returned to the podium in Men's Skateboard Vert. After battling the aftermath of an ankle fracture for the past year, Shibata landed a perfect run featuring alley-oop impossible lien air, kickflip McTwist, and switch front foot impossible for 91.33 points and the bronze medal. Shibata now owns eleven X Games medals (one gold, eight silver, two bronze).

Dirt bikes made a spectacular appearance at X Games Chiba in the Moto X Best Trick featuring boundary-pushing tricks over the massive jump gap. After a heated battle that pushed the boundaries of trick difficulty in the sport, 25-year-old Ben Richards from Wagga Wagga, Australia, claimed the bronze medal with his signature backflip body varial to double grab Hart Attack on Run 1 for 93.33 points. Richards now owns four X Games medals (two silver, two bronze).

On Sunday, the team's medal campaign continued in Men's Skateboard Park with an upset victory by a young Monster Army recruit: After claiming silver in the discipline one week prior at X Games Sacramento, 15-year-old Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, took his career-first gold by putting together a perfect technical run featuring Indy 360 over the box jump, tailgrab 540 the quarterpipe channel, and switch 180 lien grab over the box jump for 92.66 points and the gold medal. Bijueska now owns one X Games gold and one silver medal. He is now the first Spanish athlete to claim gold at X Games.

Also rising to the podium, Tom Schaar secured silver as his 20th career X Games medal with a run featuring tailgrab 540 the quarter pipe channel, stalefish 360 the box jump, and frontside blunt stall on the plexiglass extension for 91.33 points. Schaar now owns 20 X Games medals (four gold, five silver, eleven bronze).

The victories continued in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick where 29-year-old Canadian team rider Mike Varga earned a surprise victory in a competitive field. Putting down the winning trick on his third run of the Best Trick session, Varga unleashed a high-flying 900 decade on the course to earn his fourth career gold medal. Varga now owns seven X Games medals (four gold, one silver, two bronze).

Progressive moves remained the focus in Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick, where a young Monster Army rider rose to the podium: On his second run, 13-year-old Ao Nishikawa from Aichi, Japan, took home the bronze medal with a perfect Cab 720 body jar – rotating two spins from fakie and smacking the tail – to claim bronze as his first X Games medal.

Rounding out a strong showing for the team, the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street final saw newly signed rider Sora Shirai from Sagamihara, Japan, claiming the bronze medal with signature technical tricks. In his perfect Run 1, Shirai combined frontside 180 to switch crooked grind the ledge into bank, switch kickflip the pyramid, and a technical Cab backside tailslide to backside bigspin out the Hubba ledge for 88.33 points and third place. Shirai now owns four X Games medals (one gold, three bronze).

And that's a wrap! Over the course of X Games Chiba 2026, the Monster Energy team claimed a total of eleven X Games medals (three gold, three silver, five bronze).

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Video Highlights Day 1

Video Highlights Day 2

Missed the action? No worries! You can watch all event replays from X Games Chiba 2026 on the official X Games YouTube page. Also, make sure to tune in for the XGL season finale when the first-ever X Games Championship at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from July 24–26 decides the inaugural XGL Champions.

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive coverage from X Games Chiba 2026, including photos, videos, and contest results as they happen. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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Video Highlights Day 1

Video Highlights Day 2

SOURCE Monster Energy