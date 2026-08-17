Monster Energy's Toa Sasaki and Mizuho Hasegawa Claim Victories at RSEO PDX 2026 Skateboard Competition in Portland

Men's Skateboard Street: 19-Year-Old Toa Sasaki from Mie, Japan, Takes 1 st Place

Women's Skateboard Park: 15-Year-Old Mizuho Hasegawa from Ibaraki, Japan, Earns Threepeat Victory; 19-Year-Old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, Earns Bronze

Men's Skateboard Park: 15-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Egoitz Bijueska Claims 3rd Place

Dickies Park Best Trick Jam: 25-Year-Old Liam Pace from Tucson, Arizona, Takes 1st Place

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic weekend in Portland! Monster Energy congratulates its team riders on multiple victories and podium finishes at the 2026 Rockstar Energy Open (RSEO) in Portland this weekend. In the annual skateboard competition held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 19-year-old Toa Sasaki from Mie, Japan, claimed first place in Men's Skateboard Street with a technical run. In the Women's Skateboard Park event, 15-year-old Mizuho Hasegawa from Ibaraki, Japan, took first place. She was joined on the podium by 19-year-old Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, taking third place.

Monster Energy's Toa Sasaki Wins Skateboard Street at RSEO PDX 2026 Skateboard Competition in Portland

Also this weekend, Men's Skateboard Park saw 15-year-old Monster Army team rider and current World Champion Egoitz Bijueska from Bilbao, Spain, take third place. Rounding out the team's winning weekend, 25-year-old Liam Pace from Tucson, Arizona, claimed first place in Skateboard Park Best Trick.

From August 14-16, the Rockstar Energy Open brought some of the world's leading street and park skateboarders to Portland's Waterfront Park. Now in its third year, the free three-day festival featured riders from across the globe competing in Men's and Women's Park and Street events. The free-to-attend event also featured two nights of live music performances, fan activations, and a full festival village.

Here is how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy in the RSEO 2026 alongside the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon:

The Men's Skateboard Street final featured eight of the world's best street skateboarders in a battle to lock down the best run on the sprawling course. In this field, Toa Sasaki dropped in as a top contender after recently claiming silver in the discipline at X Games New Orleans 2026.

Showing grace under pressure, Sasaki put together a perfect line featuring a frontside 180 switch feeble 180 out the rail, frontside noseblunt the quarterpipe, gap backside noseblunt slide the pyramid rail, frontside blunt the quarterpipe, 360 kickflip the bump to bump, backside Smith grind the corner ledge, frontside 360 to switch backside lipslide the bump rail, Caballerial backside lipslide fakie the big rail, and nollie crooked grind for 89.33 points and first place.

On Saturday, the Women's Skateboard Park event saw Mizuho Hasegawa drop in as the two-time defending champion in the discipline at RSEO. Could the Japanese skate phenom pull off a never-been-done threepeat?

She could! Hasegawa's best run featured backside 540 melon the extension, Japan air the hip, big backside ollie, backside tailgrab transfer, frontside Smith grind, frontside air up the extension, frontside feeble grind, backside tailslide up the extension, big stalefish, lien to tail, and a frontside stalefish revert over the hip for 83.33 points and first place.

This summer, Hasegawa set a new record as most decorated female athlete in Summer X Games history at 13 medals and finished the X Games League season as the highest-ranked rider in all disciplines. Phenomenal!

Hasegawa's competition in Portland included Asahi Kaihara of Osaka, Japan, in third place. Kaihara rounded out the podium by hitting the butterfly-shaped bowl with Madonna the vert extension, hip transfer lien to tailslide, nollie front disaster deep end, feeble grind fakie, switch carve the bowl corner, fakie nosegrab to tail smack, frontside tailslide, backside 5-0, frontside nosegrind lipslide deep end, frontside crailslide, tailgrab body varial, and ollie blunt fakie for 76.66 points.

The podiums continued in Men's Skateboard Park on Sunday with Monster Army team rider and current World Champion Egoitz Bijueska making his RSEO debut after earning surprise X Games gold at Chiba 2026 this summer. Bijueska hit the bowl with a backside 540 melon extension, hip transfer frontside lipslide, kickflip Indy the hip, frontside tailslide transfer, alley-oop 270 frontside air the hip, backside tailslide shuv-it the pool corner, backside air disaster, and heelflip frontside air over the channel for third place.

Last but not least, 25-year-old Liam Pace from Tucson, Arizona, capped off an epic weekend by claiming the win in the Dickies Park Best Trick Jam. Clearing a massive gap on the park course with a technical late shove-it earned Pace the crown in the Best Trick competition.

Download Photo Assets here.

For more on Toa Sasaki, Mizuho Hasegawa, Liam Pace, Asahi Kaihara, Egoitz Bijueska, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy