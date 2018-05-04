Monster Government Solutions Obtains FedRAMP Ready Status

"Monster Government Solutions' FedRAMP Ready status reaffirms our team's commitment to the highest level of security in the federal space and further allows agencies to confidently leverage our innovative, cloud-based talent acquisition tools," said Steve Cooker, Executive Vice President of Monster. "Through the use of MHME, federal agencies can meet critical HR objectives by automating the federal hiring process while also consolidating common HR functions. In turn, this can dramatically accelerate the overall time to hire and ultimately allow federal HR professionals to deploy more strategic workforce initiatives."

MHME represents a solution suite of applications that streamline the federal hiring process, while also ensuring regulatory compliance. These applications address the hiring challenges faced by federal agencies as they recruit, assess, select, hire and onboard the best candidate to fill a vacancy. Delivered under a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, federal agencies utilize Monster Government Solutions' technology to automate myriad manual HR tasks on a reliable, secure, and flexible platform with robust analytical and reporting capabilities.

FedRAMP is a program used by federal agencies that provides a consistent baseline of security assessments and authorizations for cloud-based products and services. Monster acquired a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) to conduct an extensive audit of the MHME Suite leading to the FedRAMP PMO ultimately granting the cloud-based technology FedRAMP Ready status, which indicates the technology is on its way to achieving a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization (ATO).

Established in 2012, FedRAMP has helped expedite the adoption of cloud-based solutions and saves between 30-40 percent of government costs, as it eliminates duplicative agency security assessments of these systems.

About Monster and Monster Government Solutions

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster makes meaningful human connections that advance lives and strengthen businesses by helping individuals find better jobs and employers find the best talent. For more than 20 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Monster Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monster based in McLean, Virginia, has been working with leaders in government and education to help them find, hire and develop their workforces. More than 100 federal government agencies rely on Monster Government Solutions products and services, including 14 of 15 cabinet-level agencies, and all five branches of the uniformed armed services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

