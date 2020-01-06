Monster Introduces New MultiLink Bluetooth Technology at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster, a world-leading manufacturer of audio products, is showcasing its groundbreaking new Music Share experience, powered by MultiLink technology, at CES 2020. The technology, which enables multiple Bluetooth devices to play audio in sync, is the result of a partnership between MultiLink LLC and Bay Area startup Wearhaus.

Bluetooth has historically been designed for individuals listening in isolation. Monster's Music Share product line, developed in conjunction with Wearhaus, allows multiple listeners to enjoy the experience at the same time. "Headphones are, by design, isolating - you tune out the world, but you also tune out your friends. Until now there has never been a good way to listen to music or watch movies with friends in a public space," said Richie Zeng, co-founder and CEO of Wearhaus.

"This technology completely redefines how Bluetooth headphones can be used - air travel, fitness classes, family trips, and more. It creates entirely new avenues for social interaction," says Noel Lee, Head Monster and Owner of MultiLink.

The Music Share app allows users to designate which headphones receive the same audio signal and allows for multiple music sources in the same area. "This partnership represents a huge opportunity to integrate this technology into a wide array of products. We're honored to be working with Noel Lee and the rest of the Monster team to drive new initiatives," said Chey Harmon, VP Brand Partnerships of Wearhaus.

"We have incorporated the MultiLink technology so that it doesn't impact the retail cost. We would like to see this technology incorporated across multiple brands to bring the benefits of Music Share to other headphone makers as well," said Noel Lee.

About Monster

For 40 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones and has since become the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile, gaming, as well as high-performance AC Power and conditioning products.

About Wearhaus

Founded in Berkeley, CA, by Richie Zeng and Nelson Zhang, Wearhaus is a hardware and software startup focused on using audio products to bring people together. The company's first product, the Wearhaus Arc headphones, launched as a sell-out Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Today, the company supplies Bluetooth audio sharing technology for wireless audio brands.

