Monster Lead Group Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Lead Group was was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. After ranking No. 4137 on the Inc. list in 2020, Monster climbed to No. 1621 this year. This recognition has come from its dedication to being an innovative leader - from using cutting-edge technology and incorporating advanced machine learning to delivering continuous growth in a fluctuating market.

Monster Lead Group

Monster co-founder Ken Bartz attributed their growth to the hard work of the employees. He said, "our team is passionate about building something great for our customers. They take pride in their work and it shows."

Learn more about Monster Lead Group:

To learn more about Monster Lead Group, visit monsterleadgroup.com or call 410-504-6584 to talk with a member of the team.

About Inc. Media: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month.

Related Images

monster-lead-group-inc-5000.png

Monster Lead Group Inc. 5000

SOURCE Monster Lead Group