Monster Lead Group Recognized as One of America's Top Workplaces for 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Lead Group has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2021. Only one out of every 11,000 businesses in America makes this prestigious list.

Monster Lead Group, a marketing and technology company outside Baltimore, Maryland, was one of the highest-scoring businesses to make Inc.'s list. The company received recognition in two different categories for having an exceptional workplace. Monster was also highly regarded for its company culture.

What criteria were used to determine winners?

Inc. Media and Quantum Workplace surveyed employees on topics including perks, growth opportunities, and management effectiveness. Then, each organization's benefits were audited, including paid-leave offerings, childcare, 401(k)s, insurance, and fringe wellness perks. Using this data, they calculated employee engagement scores and benefits scores for each company. Only the companies that exceeded Inc.'s threshold score made the list.

Monster Highlights

Despite this past year's challenges, the team at Monster remained committed to its culture and its core values.

Every Monday morning, the entire company joins a short video call to share highlights and updates. Martin Harris, Monster's Chief Commercial Officer, said that this has helped keep the team aligned and foster collaboration. Harris added, "It's more than just great benefits and perks. A great culture involves a shared vision with the resolve to do something great. As a company, we pull for one another — we each have a purpose and we succeed together."

The company has also found a way to give employees a break while working remotely. Several times each month, all the employees order lunch from their favorite restaurant and the company foots the bill. Work stops for an hour, everyone turns on their camera, and the team enjoys a virtual lunch together.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About Monster Lead Group

For more information, visit www.monsterleadgroup.com, see a list of career opportunities or call 410-504-6584.

About Inc. Media: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month.

Related Images

monster-lead-group.png

Monster Lead Group

SOURCE Monster Lead Group