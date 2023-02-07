Monster Mini Golf® Demonstrates Business Success - Founders Sell Company to Team of Top Franchisees

Growth includes expansion while providing fun for families of all ages

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A select group of driven Monster Mini Golf® franchisees, as of January 3, 2023, now legally owns Monster Entertainment, the corporate franchisor division of Monster Mini Golf. Monster Mini Golf is one of the fastest-growing family entertainment franchises in the industry, with a reputation for excellence, strong guest experience, and retention. Almost 20 years later, Monster Mini Golf has organically grown to 30 locations across the country and Canada.

Monster Mini Golf

Giant conglomerates scooping up and packaging companies and brands together had approached founders Christina and Patrick Vitagliano about selling Monster Mini Golf.

"The timing for both Patrick and myself was right. We do not have children, and we were ready to pass the torch onto a team that will take Monster Mini Golf to the next level. But, selling to a group of conventional corporations was not what we wanted to do with our company that we worked so hard for its success. We knew our brand deserved new energy and a fresh, driven team," says Founder, Christina Vitagliano.

In April 2022, at a franchisee council meeting, the couple shared what had been happening behind the scenes with outside offers and the need to pass the torch on to a new team. By the end of the meeting, it was evident that the best decision they could make was to sell their brand to the people showing what the brand meant the most to them.

"We've come out of the pandemic stronger than we went in, with gross sales up 30 to 40% of pre-pandemic years, and 2023 is continuing to excel. Our success is due to our unconventionality and decades of growth and learning. We've overcome hurdles through trial and error, close communication with our franchisees, and brand integrity over the corporate bottom line," says Christina.

The franchise owners/operators come from many industries and backgrounds with outgoing personalities and a genuine desire to entertain others. For example, Nick Mastrandrea offers extensive experience in mortgage finance, founding an origination company in 1994, which was successfully sold to a major bank in late 2005. He joined the Monster Mini Golf team in 2008, opening his first location in Fairfield, New Jersey, and has since expanded to Paramus and Edison, New Jersey, and Yonkers, New York.

"It is my honor to have the opportunity to become a partner in Monster Entertainment and be a part of a team committed to growing the concept Christina and Pat have developed over the years. It's been a privilege to grow with them over the last 14 years, and I am excited to work hard to bring Monster Mini Golf to all major areas across the country," says Nick.

Holly Hernandez is an attorney and spent 25 years in the corporate world as an in-house counsel. Her legal expertise is in commercial transactions, intellectual property, and litigation management. Holly joined the Monster Mini Golf family in 2016, opening a Monster Mini Golf with her husband, Brian, in Frisco, Texas.

"I am excited and honored to be on the ownership team and look forward to growing the franchise while maintaining the brand's core values established and developed by the founders," says Holly. "I am also honored to become an equity member of the new Monster Entertainment ownership group and am excited to help bring this brand to the next level."

After careers in both the aircraft and food industries, Alex Gonzalez began his FEC career in 2011. Alex and his wife, Cindy, chose Monster Mini Golf as an excellent opportunity to bring a new and exciting concept to San Antonio, Texas. Alex acquired franchises in Centennial, Colorado; Marietta, Georgia; and Chantilly, Virginia.

"I feel privileged to be part of the next-generation ownership team. The responsibility that Christina and Patrick have entrusted to us is beyond words. Years of watching and learning from them have prepared us for great success. Their legacy as founders will forever be remembered each time a new franchise opens its doors! We will carry the torch with great pride," says Alex.

Christopher King joined the Monster Entertainment Corporate Team as Chief Operating Officer in July 2015. Chris has an extensive background in franchising and family entertainment center concepts and has spent the last seven years working hand-in-hand with the Monster Mini Golf founders. In addition, Christopher and his wife, Kristin, own two successful Monster Mini Golf venues in the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area.

"I am honored to become an equity member of the new Monster Entertainment ownership group and am excited to help bring this brand to the next level. When Christina and Patrick presented this opportunity, it felt like a natural progression as, over time, we worked together to build a fine-tuned network of Monster Mini Golf franchisees," says Christopher.

With more than 15 years of entrepreneurial experience in the retail and petroleum industries, Felix Marte signed his first Monster Mini Golf franchise agreement in 2012. His first Monster Mini Golf location opened in Miramar, Florida, in March 2013. After sustained success in Miramar, he opened a second location in Coral Springs, Florida, in July 2015. Both locations have been very successful and have become neighborhood staples and tourist attractions in the South Florida region.

"I'm honored to continue to expand Pat and Christina Vitagliano's creation into the future. We have a strong team of owners that understand the brand and want to preserve the vision and concept the founders have established. Over the years, I have become deeply connected to this cool and unique concept. It's so much fun and fulfilling to go to work every day," says Felix.

Monster Mini Golf was founded in 2004 by Christina to provide a unique, FUN, affordable indoor family entertainment experience for humans of all ages. The concept was an instant success. In 2005, Christina franchised the brand, her husband Patrick joined the company, and Vitaglianos began to build one of the most unconventionally successful franchise brands. Together, they will continue to retain the two Vegas iconic locations, KISS and Twilight Zone Mini golf locations.

