Monster Mini Golf® Donates $6K to Las Vegas Schools as Part of its Nationwide “Share a Pair to Support Public Education” Campaign

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Mini Golf® (MMG) raised more than $6K to two Southern Nevada public schools in its first fundraising period, with its perpetual nationwide campaign, titled, "Share a Pair to Support Public Education."

Las Vegas locations, KISS Monster Mini Golf and Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, presented checks for $3,015.00 to two Clark County schools: Indian Springs and Robert Lunt Elementary Schools.

All parents, players, students and educators are encouraged to "have the balls" to purchase a pair of the Special Edition Golf Balls at $5 each, from any MMG location. 100% of the Golf Ball sales directly benefit a randomly selected public school within in each of the 30 Monster Mini Golf communities. Selected schools and campaign updates will be available on MMG website and social media pages.

Each set of Special Edition Golf Balls feature a Monster Mini Golf logo the tagline, "I have the balls to support Public Education," to symbolize the cause and critical need, in a humorous manner, and to create awareness and dollars towards public educational funding. Special Edition Golf Balls may be purchased at all Monster Mini Golf locations and on-line at www.monsterminigolf.com/ShareAPair.

"Currently, our public-school funding gets pushed to the bottom of the agendas…affecting our teachers, students and the future of our country. We wanted to make a difference and are proud of the success of this campaign," says Christina Vitagliano, creator/founder of Monster Mini Golf. "Monster Mini Golf has a lot of balls. We are using our balls to help raise dollars for local schools within our Monster Mini Golf communities across the nation. 100% of Special Edition Golf Ball sales will benefit a selected public school. The premise of the 'Share a Pair To Support Public Education' campaign is simple… we sell a pair of Special Edition Golf Balls for $5.00 and your school receives $5.00. The question is, do you have the balls to support public education?"

Monster Mini Golf is the leader is Glow in the Dark Family Entertainment with 30 locations spanning the United States and Canada. Our locations feature a monster themed 18-hole miniature golf course, Birthday Party and Events rooms and video game arcade. With select locations also featuring Mini Bowling, Laser Tag, Laser Maze, Ropes Course and more.

For additional information visit MonsterMiniGolf.com/ShareAPair. For updates on this campaign and other Monster Mini Golf news, visit our website at MonsterMiniGolf.com or Facebook page at: facebook.com/MonsterMiniGolf.

