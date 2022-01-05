MONSTER SMART ILLUMINESSENCE PRODUCTS NOW SUPPORT RAZER CHROMA ECOSYSTEM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer™, JEM Accessories, and Tuya Smart have set their sights on becoming more than a spectacular light show. Together, they aim to influence and dominate immersive decorative lighting experiences indoors and out. By integrating Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ lighting products into the Razer Chroma™ RGB eco-system, gamers, streamers, influencers and more will transform their spaces with stylish, programmable, customizable, and perfectly synchronized RGB illumination.

Monster Smart Illuminessence products will be on display at CES in the JEM Accessories' booth #17969 in Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall.

Designed to enhance existing in-game play, livestreams and recorded content, as well as add an extra layer of immersion to streaming movies, TV shows, and music played from a PC, this partnership was galvanized with the commitment to raise the bar of the Razer Chroma™ lighting eco-system dynamically and dramatically. Furthermore, Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ will offer the largest selection of Razer Chroma-enabled lighting products in the market.

SEAMLESS, HUB-FREE INTEGRATION

Razer Chroma™ is the world's largest lighting eco-system for gaming devices. As the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer's open ecosystem allows partners to connect their devices to Razer Chroma™ with Razer Synapse, bringing fully customizable, full-spectrum lighting to more gamers. Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™, manufactured by JEM Accessories and developed with Tuya's IoT technology integrates seamlessly with all Razer Chroma-enabled devices to create a larger visual footprint within a home Wi-Fi network. From health statuses, power-ups and wins, every in-game action, on-screen color and beat of music can cause lights to react seamlessly in-real time.

RAISING THE BAR WITH MONSTER™ SMART ILLUMINESSENCE™ LIGHTING

For years, Monster® has expanded its highly successful Illuminessence decorative lighting collection with bold design, innovative features, and international distribution. Developed by license partner JEM Accessories, Monster™ Illuminessence™ products are currently sold at many of the world's largest retailers.

"We're expanding the gamer's lifestyle experience beyond the screen. When gamers and PC users sync their Monster Smart Illuminessence products to their PC with Razer Chroma, they will experience the next level in immersive, multi-sensory gaming and ambient reactive lighting throughout their entire home."

— Elie Chemtob, CEO, JEM Accessories

By leveraging Tuya's industry leading IoT Development Platform services, Monster® has been able to bring these smart products to consumers' homes quickly and reliably. The integration with Razer Chroma will extend this offering into so many more households across North America, further realizing Tuya's and Monster's collective vision for a more connected future.

EXPERIENCE A DIMENSION OF UNLIMITED COLOR POSSIBILITIES

With over 16 million colors and endless possibilities for creative expression, all Monster™ Smart Illuminessence™ devices are RGB-enabled, Wi-Fi, app, and voice controlled, and designed to breathe spectacular color into any environment. The current product line includes:

Prism

A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create stunning triangular structures with customizable lighting effects and patterns.

Digit

A 3D LED illuminated modular lighting system designed to create custom shapes, letters and phrases with customizable lighting effects and patterns.

Neon

16.4ft/5m and water-resistant, its bendable functionality allows it to fit into any location and be transformed into words and shapes for more creative, unique expressions.

Flex+

Designed with a unique memory wire core and a flexible neon housing, the Flex+ fits it to any location to form light into words, shapes, and 3D sculptures.

LED Light Strips

6.5ft/2m multicolor LED Light Strips create the perfect background to any location.

Portable Light Orb

Portable. Rechargeable up to 8+ hours, create the ideal ambience that reflects your space and mood indoors and out with multi-color lights, dimmable effects and striking "Scenes".

Smart Bulbs

Perfect for cozy spaces like bedrooms, offices and living rooms, these RGBW LED light bulbs bring spaces to life to establish the perfect ambiance.

Smart Light Bar

The perfect desk companion, the Smart Light Bar can be positioned vertically, horizontally, or even wall mounted to add color anywhere.

"Monster Illuminessence synced with Razer Chroma, this partnership represents more than just a multi-color lighting experience, it opens limitless opportunities to personalize and create empowering the gamer and PC users of all kinds with the tools to take their lighting and decor to the next level."

— Jennifer Garrett, Director of Industrial Design, JEM Accessories

Please access the press kit here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/3lmsTVf4qU

ABOUT JEM

JEM Accessories, Inc., is a privately held corporation specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of accessories for home theater, mobile devices, home automation, and computers. Licensed brands include Monster Smart Illuminessence, Energizer Connect smart home devices, Barbasol and Pure Silk beauty electronics, Armor All and STP automotive electronics and accessories, and their own brand Xtreme Cables.

Since its inception in 1999, JEM Accessories, Inc has grown in correlation to the high demand of a rapidly developing electronics industry. With many years of experience in the electronics industry, JEM takes pride in presenting an extensive state-of-the-art product line and continuously strives to develop innovative products and lifestyle solutions that meet today's technology demands. JEM Accessories is also recognized as a leading global supplier to many of the world's largest distributors and electronics retailers.

For more Information please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE JEM