Monster U.S. Seasonal Hiring Index 2025: Who's Hiring Now

Monster

Nov 04, 2025, 10:00 ET

Seasonal job search volume on Monster tripled in October as job seekers chase flexible, fast-start roles across retail, logistics, customer service, and accounting

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday hiring ramps up nationwide, new data from Monster® shows strong demand for seasonal workers across retail, logistics, customer service, and accounting. From September to October, seasonal job searches on Monster tripled, led by "seasonal," "temporary," "seasonal package handler," and "seasonal sales," mirroring employer demand in America's busiest months.

"Seasonal work is more than a short-term paycheck, it's often the start of a longer career journey," said Vicki Salemi, Monster's Career Expert. "Many companies rely on seasonal hiring as a talent pipeline for permanent roles, so this is a great time for workers to get their foot in the door."

Top 20 Seasonal Job Titles Hiring Now
 (Based on thousands of Monster job postings between October 1 - Oct 31, 2025)

  1. Tax Accountant
  2. Customer Service Representative
  3. Beauty Consultant
  4. Delivery Driver
  5. Technical Specialist
  6. Sales Representative
  7. Warehouse Worker
  8. Materials Handler
  9. Photographer
  10. Retail Sales Specialist
  11. Truck Driver
  12. Concierge
  13. Receiving Worker
  14. Stock Associate
  15. Bartender
  16. Retail Sales Associate
  17. Barista
  18. Bookseller
  19. Line Cook
  20. Housekeeper

Top Companies Hiring Seasonal Workers
(Based on Monster job listings between October 1–31, 2025)

  1. Intuit
  2. Macy's
  3. United Parcel Service (UPS)
  4. Walgreens
  5. Ulta Beauty
  6. Kohl's
  7. Maximus
  8. Duluth Trading Company
  9. H&R Block
  10. FedEx
  11. Best Buy
  12. TTEC
  13. Walmart
  14. Kirkland's
  15. CHS, Inc
  16. Anheuser-Busch
  17. Vi Living
  18. Barnes and Noble
  19. Burlington
  20. Under Armour

Top Seasonal Job Search Terms
 (Based on thousands of job seeker searches between October 1 - Oct 31, 2025)

  1. seasonal
  2. temporary
  3. seasonal package handler
  4. seasonal sales
  5. seasonal customer service
  6. seasonal retail
  7. seasonal education
  8. seasonal business
  9. seasonal security
  10. seasonal warehouse worker

Best Skills to Include on a Seasonal Job Resume
According to Monster career experts, the top skills to highlight when applying include:

  1. Customer Service – the ability to stay positive and helpful during busy periods
  2. Teamwork – working smoothly with others to keep operations running
  3. Flexibility – willingness to take on varied shifts and tasks
  4. Reliability – showing up on time, every time
  5. Communication – clear, professional interaction with customers and co-workers

Top Seasonal Job Interview Questions
Preparing thoughtful answers for these common seasonal-job interview questions can make a strong impression:

  1. How have you provided excellent customer service?
  2. This job will only last 'X' weeks; why are you interested?
  3. How flexible is your schedule?
  4. What do you know about our company and our products and services?
  5. How do you multitask?
  6. What special skills do you have that can help our customers?

For more information on the Monster Seasonal Hiring Index, please visit https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/seasonal-hiring-index-2025 or contact Kate Keane at [email protected]

About Monster
 Monster  is a leading job search and online recruiting platform that helps people not just find jobs, but discover where they belong. For more than 30 years, Monster has been a trusted worldwide leader in connecting people and possibilities, empowering individuals to pursue opportunities while helping employers hire faster and with greater confidence. Recognized on G2 as a category leader and featured by CNN, USA Today, CNBC, Inc., and Forbes, Monster continues to open new doors for people and businesses everywhere. Follow Monster on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Pinterest. Learn more at https://www.monster.com/.

