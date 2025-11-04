Monster U.S. Seasonal Hiring Index 2025: Who's Hiring Now

Seasonal job search volume on Monster tripled in October as job seekers chase flexible, fast-start roles across retail, logistics, customer service, and accounting

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday hiring ramps up nationwide, new data from Monster® shows strong demand for seasonal workers across retail, logistics, customer service, and accounting. From September to October, seasonal job searches on Monster tripled, led by "seasonal," "temporary," "seasonal package handler," and "seasonal sales," mirroring employer demand in America's busiest months.

"Seasonal work is more than a short-term paycheck, it's often the start of a longer career journey," said Vicki Salemi, Monster's Career Expert. "Many companies rely on seasonal hiring as a talent pipeline for permanent roles, so this is a great time for workers to get their foot in the door."

Top 20 Seasonal Job Titles Hiring Now

(Based on thousands of Monster job postings between October 1 - Oct 31, 2025)

Top Companies Hiring Seasonal Workers

(Based on Monster job listings between October 1–31, 2025)

Intuit Macy's United Parcel Service (UPS) Walgreens Ulta Beauty Kohl's Maximus Duluth Trading Company H&R Block FedEx Best Buy TTEC Walmart Kirkland's CHS, Inc Anheuser-Busch Vi Living Barnes and Noble Burlington Under Armour

Top Seasonal Job Search Terms

(Based on thousands of job seeker searches between October 1 - Oct 31, 2025)

seasonal temporary seasonal package handler seasonal sales seasonal customer service seasonal retail seasonal education seasonal business seasonal security seasonal warehouse worker

Best Skills to Include on a Seasonal Job Resume

According to Monster career experts, the top skills to highlight when applying include:

Customer Service – the ability to stay positive and helpful during busy periods Teamwork – working smoothly with others to keep operations running Flexibility – willingness to take on varied shifts and tasks Reliability – showing up on time, every time Communication – clear, professional interaction with customers and co-workers

Top Seasonal Job Interview Questions

Preparing thoughtful answers for these common seasonal-job interview questions can make a strong impression:

How have you provided excellent customer service? This job will only last 'X' weeks; why are you interested? How flexible is your schedule? What do you know about our company and our products and services? How do you multitask? What special skills do you have that can help our customers?

For more information on the Monster Seasonal Hiring Index, please visit https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/seasonal-hiring-index-2025

