MonsterCloud Reviews: Is Our Democracy in Danger? E-Voting is Easier to Hack Than You Think

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are red or blue, liberal or conservative, politically engaged, or a casual observer of American politics, on the first Tuesday in November, we are all equal in the eyes of the law. We can go to our local polling place, step into the voting booth, and cast one vote for the candidates of our choice.

This notion was set up by our Founding Fathers in the United States Constitution. There have been changes over the years but the overarching idea of one person, one vote has stood the test of time.

Or has it?

The 2016 election changed a lot of things in American politics and government. Depending on your ideological leanings, you can argue if a lot of the aspects that changed were for better or worse. One thing we all agree on though is that voter fraud and interference by governments and other actors outside of the United States is very, very bad.

The last four years have been beset by investigations and accusations of election tampering by various entities. Whether it is one party trying to swing the election for their candidate or a foreign government trying to assert their influence in American politics, there are clearly forces trying to influence the election in an undue or illegal way.

Now, on the eve of the next Presidential election, we must take stock of how vulnerable our elections really are.

MonsterCloud, the world's leading experts in cyberterrorism and ransomware recovery, have looked at the 2020 elections to see how vulnerable they really are to cybercriminals, cyberterrorists, state-sponsored hackers, and other bad actors who seek to disrupt America's fair and free elections.

MonsterCloud reviews the threats and vulnerabilities of the 2020 election to show just how much risk is involved when casting your incredibly important vote this year.

