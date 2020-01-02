Monsterful VR Expands Major League Baseball Presence With Acquisition of TrinityVR Technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsterful VR, a virtual reality baseball company, has agreed to acquire an exclusive license to TrinityVR's baseball technology, which is currently used by several Major League Baseball (MLB) organizations. Monsterful's RibeeVR platform allows players of all levels to take virtual reps against skill and age-matched pitching. The addition of the TrinityVR technology expands Monsterful's presence into the professional level and creates an experience unmatched by any other product on the market.

"We are big believers in the impact that interactive VR will have on player development at all levels of baseball," said Brian Kopp, Partner & Group CEO of Phoenix Sports Partners and Executive Chairman of Monsterful. "Combining the TrinityVR technology with our world-class development team allows Monsterful to work with players from MLB to youth academies."

TrinityVR's system accurately models real pitches with accurate ball-flight path, spin, and pitching dynamics using high-quality biomechanics and pitcher composition. "In my 40 years of baseball experience, TrinityVR is the most immersive and game-like environment I have experienced," said Dan Duquette, former MLB General Manager and TrinityVR Senior Advisor. "The feedback from former and current MLB players has been phenomenal. Monsterful and TrinityVR are revolutionizing player development and game preparation."

Julian Volyn, Co-Founder and Chief of Product for TrinityVR, added, "We are excited to grow our professional-grade XR pitch recognition and batting simulation platform in strategic partnership with Monsterful. We are confident that the Monsterful team will dominate the professional and amateur markets by leveraging our technology."

The Monsterful and TrinityVR technologies will be on display during the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Convention in Nashville, TN from Jan. 2-5.

ABOUT MONSTERFUL VR

Monsterful VR, a Phoenix Sports Partners portfolio company, develops innovative athletic performance products utilizing virtual reality technologies aimed to optimize player development at every skill level. Monsterful's RibeeVR platform recreates the real physics of baseball, amassing a data set with each pitch/hit, and providing analysis to identify and improve performance flaws in ways traditional coaching alone cannot. For more information, visit gomonsterful.com.

ABOUT TRINITYVR

TrinityVR builds high-fidelity, data-driven virtual simulations to train, evaluate and identify human performance. Our mission is to become the global leader in virtual training simulations, leveraging technology, AI and data to help athletes reach their full potential while identifying the very best talent worldwide. For more information, visit trinityvr.com.

ABOUT PHOENIX SPORTS PARTNERS

Based in Chicago, Phoenix Sports Partners is more than an investment fund or venture capital firm - we are a growth conduit that partners with sports technology and data companies targeting the youth, collegiate and professional sports markets. Phoenix Sports Partners provides expertise, capital and connections to passionate entrepreneurs to accelerate the growth of each company. For more information, visit phnxsports.com.

