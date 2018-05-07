Monsters Kick Off Summer Vacation By Cruising Into Cannes Film Festival To Launch A Sneak Peek From "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

The parade was quite the spectacle and featured many of the beloved characters from the film as well as some new additions, including the mysterious ship captain Ericka, who cruised into the festival in a series of colorful themed watercrafts. The monster parade also featured a boat-load of Gremlins, waterskiing Zombie Bellhops, and thrill-seeking Witches riding a precarious banana boat.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky was joined by the movie's international voice talent including Anke Engelke (voices "Ericka" in Germany), Rick Kavanian ("Drac" in Germany), Janina Uhse ("Mavis" in Germany), Raya Abirached ("Ericka" in the Arabic language) and Lesia Nikitiuk ("Ericka" in Ukraine).

The event culminated with Tartakovsky pushing a coffin-shaped button to launch content from the film across the internet -- an airplane sequence where the Gremlins take charge. Sony Pictures Animation's sneak peek at "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" debuted globally and simultaneously on YouTube and YouTube kids. Find it at HotelT3Cannes.com.

ABOUT "HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION"

In Sony Pictures Animation's "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation takes a dangerous turn when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the human captain of the ship, Ericka, who holds a mysterious secret that threatens them all.

Sony Pictures Animation presents "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." Featuring the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Produced by Michelle Murdocca. Written by Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers. Music by Mark Mothersbaugh. Imagery and Animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks Inc.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated and family entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio is following its worldwide comedy hits—the record-breaking monster comedies Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, the hybrid live action/animated blockbusters The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, and the mouth-watering Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies—with the fully animated reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village available on digital and Blu-ray now; a surprising and comic take at the secret world inside our phones with The Emoji Movie now on Digital HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD; the inspirational The Star now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. Next will be Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation from director Genndy Tartakovsky in July 2018; the groundbreaking animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from the minds of Chris Miller and Phil Lord in December 2018; and the animated musical Vivo, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in November 2020. The studio, in conjunction with Aardman Animations, has produced two critically acclaimed feature films: the CG-animated family comedy Arthur Christmas; and the Academy Award® nominated stop-frame animated high-seas adventure, The Pirates! Band of Misfits. In 2007, Surf's Up also received an Academy Award® nomination for Best Animated Feature Film; a sequel entitled Surf's Up 2: WaveMania is now available on digital and DVD. The division, whose first feature film Open Season led to a very successful movie franchise including the brand new Open Season: Scared Silly now available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, was founded in 2002. Sony Pictures Animation is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group.

