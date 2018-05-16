Monstore Garages Brings New Solution in RV Storage to Palm Springs This Summer

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Storage, a truly unique storage solution, is coming to Palm Springs this summer. Owners of expensive recreational vehicles, collectible cars and boats are turning to a relatively new concept, Monstore Garages, Garage Condominiums.

While strong RV sales have fueled demand for RV storage facilities, along with skyrocketing real estate prices, one developer has come up with a remarkably brilliant solution for RV storage.

RV Storage, Monstore Garages Palm Springs

David Gandolfo, as seasoned developer of traditional self-storage facilities, has launched a relatively new concept in recreational vehicle storage in Palm Springs - Monstore Garages, Garage Condominiums.

While this is not entirely new, as another recently completed project in Beaumont, California - Eucalyptus at Beaumont - is sold out, with an extensive waiting list for resales to become available and has demonstrated the demand and willingness of the RV owner to invest into purchasing storage rather than renting.

Ted Deits, the developer of Eucalyptus at Beaumont, said, "My first clients were CPA's and other property developers. They were the first to put pencil to paper, and quickly discovered that owning their storage has significant financial advantages over renting." Deits continued, "The concept has been proven, as all original owners who later sold their garage condo all realized a profit, above and beyond all costs of ownership."

Dave Gandolfo, developer of Monstore Garages, Palm Springs, said, "The concept of individual garage ownership hits home with many people such as myself who have large RV's, or car collections. Finding large enclosed storage, short of buying or renting a warehouse, has been a challenge." Dave continued, "Traditional self-storage typically does not make available large enclosed spaces since the return on investment is not as great as with the smaller 8' x 10' common storage unit. Garage condominiums fills the gap between self-storage and full warehouses."

Monstore Garages garage sizes range from 650 sq. ft. up to 5400 sq. ft. with all sizes in between.

Sales prices start at a modest $97,250 up to a staggering $750,000 for the largest 5400 sq. ft. garage. Monstore Garages is under construction now, with completion late this summer.

