Monstrous $250,000 Prize Pool Awaits This Spooky Season in ACR Poker's Halloween Special Mystery Bounty Tournament

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween just around the corner, ACR Poker is celebrating the season in style with a Halloween Special Mystery Bounty tournament. It features a $250,000 GTD prize pool, bounties up to $25,000, and over 100 flights to qualify.

Day 1 flights for the $66 buy-in tournament are now underway and will continue through Sunday, November 2nd, giving players plenty of opportunities to join in the seasonal hijinks. Day 2 gets underway on the same day (Sunday, November 2nd) at 5:30pm ET.

Unmask frightfully big bounties of up to $25,000 as well as seats to Mega Satellite for the chance to win a $30,000 WSOP Paradise package

As well as offering bounties from $150 to a whopping $25,000, the top 100 players with the largest stacks at the start of Day 2 will get an extra spooky surprise. They will be automatically registered into the $95 Beast Tournament for free on Sunday, November 9th at 5:05pm ET, which guarantees 60 seats to the $1,050 Mega Satellite on Sunday, November 16 at 2:05pm ET. That Mega Satellite guarantees nine $30,000 packages to the prestigious WSOP Paradise taking place this December in the Bahamas.

Each all-inclusive package includes the $26,000 buy-in for the $60 Million Super Main Event, a 9-night stay at the luxurious 5-star Atlantis Paradise Island Resort (December 9th-18th), complimentary buffet, VIP players' lounge access, and more.

"Mystery Bounties are already one of the most exciting formats in poker, and with a Halloween twist, a huge prize pool, and tons of starting flights, this event takes the excitement to another level, especially with the added chance to win WSOP Paradise packages," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker.

For players seeking more thrilling bounty action this Halloween season, ACR Poker is also running its flagship Dual Venom PKO events, with $6.5 million in guaranteed prizes, and Day 1s continuing until this Sunday, October 26th.

For further information, visit ACRPoker.eu.

