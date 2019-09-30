Montage and Shaker International Rebrand as Modern Hire

DELAFIELD, Wis. and CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage and Shaker International, leading hiring technology and assessment providers, today announced that the businesses will unify under a new brand: Modern Hire. The rebrand reflects the company's transformative approach to bringing proven technology and trusted science together in a single platform to make hiring personal.

Modern Hire combines the strength of Montage's industry-leading SaaS interviewing technology, workflow automation and AI capabilities with Shaker International's deep expertise in AI, predictive analytics and hiring assessments to create its comprehensive platform. The new brand is the only platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven and engaging experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers.

"TA leaders are facing intense pressure to improve quality of hire, respond to business needs, and make sense of disparate solutions," said Madeline Laurano, Principal, Aptitude Research. "Modern Hire brings together science, technology and data to enable companies to make better decisions around talent, predict success, and improve the overall candidate experience."

"Since Montage and Shaker International joined forces in May, the value of our union has been consistently validated by clients, prospects and analysts. It is clear the industry needs a purpose-built, integrated hiring platform that delivers better outcomes and experiences. We are confident that Modern Hire brings together the proven capabilities of two leading organizations into one powerhouse brand that is defining the future of hiring. We're excited to debut our new brand in the market," said Kurt Heikkinen, CEO of Modern Hire. "To us, this is about more than a new name. It's truly the most innovative approach in the market for creating lasting value for enterprise organizations."

Along with bringing its new brand to market, Modern Hire is also revealing Real-Time Interview Scoring as its latest product innovation at this year's HR Technology Conference & Exposition – which is set to take place Oct. 1 - 4.

Real-Time Interview Scoring enables organizations to more effectively and efficiently evaluate text, audio and video interviews. Using machine and deep learning models, candidate interview responses are scored against the competencies deemed to be important for the job. This solution confirms Modern Hire's commitment to delivering a single platform for best-in-class interviewing and assessment solutions to its clients.

"Artificial intelligence is being applied to a variety of functions within talent acquisition, but there's a growing distrust of it in the market because the technology is often used in a black box in which users can't see how decisions are being made," said Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer at Modern Hire. "Our approach to AI helps reverse this resistance by providing a transparent, glass-box science approach. Within our platform, recruiters and hiring managers have visibility into how responses during interviews are scored. Our team of IO psychologists and data scientists ensures integrity and assures that our approach is fair, predictive, and effective."

By making a visit to Modern Hire's booth at the event (#2519), HR Tech attendees can experience the new brand and its innovative platform in action.

To learn more about Modern Hire's vision for making hiring personal, visit: www.modernhire.com

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is the all-in-one enterprise hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers. The Modern Hire platform merges the trusted science of Shaker International with the proven SaaS technology of Montage to predict performance, ensure fairness, and automate workflow—enterprise-wide. It combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment, and interviewing technology in a single SaaS solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. Trusted by 47 of the Fortune 100, Modern Hire transforms each step of the hiring process, from post-apply to hire and beyond.

