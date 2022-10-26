Montage Capital Grows Its Investment Team

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Capital is excited to announce the appointment of Samantha Kim as Principal. She joins Founder and Managing Director Mike Rose, Managing Director Eric Gonzales, and Principal Chet Kasper as the fourth member of the Montage investment team.

With over ten years of commercial lending experience, Samantha joins Montage after five years at Avidbank, where she was most recently a VP-Relationship Manager and Team Leader in the Specialty Finance Division. Previously, she was at East West Bank in various lending officer roles, supporting a range of growth stage companies. Samantha started out in commercial lending as an Associate at Silicon Valley Bank, where she worked with early stage, venture-backed tech companies and growth stage asset-based companies. After graduating from SVB's formal credit training program, Samantha was promoted to Sr. Associate in the bank's advisory group, where she gained valuable experience with challenging portfolio companies.

Eric Gonzales noted: "We worked with Samantha for several years as a trusted bank partner and were continually impressed by her professionalism and work ethic. After noticing that we were frequently seeking opportunities to partner with her or ask for her advice, we started discussing the possibility of her joining Montage as a key member of our investment team. Fortunately, Samantha is at a stage in her career where she is eager to take on new challenges and expand her skillset in helping companies with their growth capital needs. We especially look forward to her leadership and focus on the Montage Social Impact Fund."

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Montage team," said Samantha. "I am impressed with the team and the business they have built and are continuing to grow. Leveraging my lending experience, I will work collaboratively with my team and our clients to help the Montage portfolio companies succeed. I am especially excited to find great companies and to make meaningful investments from the Montage Social Impact Fund."

About Montage Capital

Montage Capital provides minimally dilutive growth debt to capital efficient companies with at least $3 million in annual revenue. Montage is uniquely positioned as a less dilutive alternative to equity financing, with the experience to offer guidance typical of equity investors. Montage is often the first institutional investor in a company, but Montage also supports venture or private equity-backed companies without requiring a concurrent equity investment. Montage focuses on providing growth debt financings of under $5 million, which is often the right amount of capital for the capital efficient companies the firm supports.

Montage launched its Social Impact Fund in 2012 and remains as one of the only debt firms in the US with a fund focused on supporting the growth capital needs of companies who are driving meaningful, positive change while also building shareholder value.

