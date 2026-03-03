Montage Celebrates Five Team Members in Regional Leadership Publication

Rising change-makers recognized for driving innovation, growth, and community impact.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Marketing Group, is thrilled to celebrate five outstanding team members this month in the Washington Business Journal. As a Maryland-based, woman- and minority-owned marketing and strategic communications agency, we are proud to recognize five female team members for their leadership and expertise during International Women's Month.

Our featured People on the Move spotlight our women who are advancing their fields, shaping the future of business, and impacting communities across the greater National Capital Region and beyond. Our featured leaders were chosen for the commitments in driving organizational growth, deepening client partnerships, and raising the bar across the marketing and communications industry.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and heart our team brings to every client partnership," said Mercedita Roxas-Murray. "We are proud to celebrate their impact and even prouder of creating an environment where women can lead, innovate, and thrive."

Meet our women shaping the future of professional services, communications, media and marketing:

Dianne Beltran, VP of Client Services, celebrates her 10th year at Montage where her experiential marketing innovations have helped federal clients exceed goals in recruiting participants in precision medicine programs.

Rima Matsumoto, Multicultural Strategist, brings more than 20 years of experience creating communications that reach and establish trust with communities across the United States.

Allison Pennisi, Senior Director of Government Services, draws on a decade of emergency management experience to strengthen partnerships and guide communications and outreach campaigns for federal government.

Tara Davis, Strategic Communications Manager, develops audience‑centered campaigns and translates complex information into clear, actionable messaging.

Kristin MenMuir, Director of Talen Management, champions continuous learning set on current leadership and development trends in the rapidly evolving change leadership environment.

These honorees reflect Montage's continued investment in leadership, talent, and meaningful client partnerships. We are proud to celebrate and empower women in key roles and their on-going contributions to the fields of marketing and communications. Learn more about our honorees by visiting our people page or our newsroom throughout March!

About Montage Marketing Group:

Montage is a passionate, marketing and strategic communications agency committed to "moving people to action," offering everything from experience design and events to communications and outreach. As an 8(a) certified, woman–owned firm delivering services on the GSA MAS schedule, Montage blends marketing strategy, design, and data to serve government agencies, nonprofits, and private sector clients.

