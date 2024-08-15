Montage Marketing Group and Magnum Multimedia Announce Joint Venture to Redefine the art of Strategic Communications

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Marketing Group, LLC an award-winning marketing firm, and Magnum Multimedia, Inc., a full-service digital agency, are proud to announce the launch of a dynamic 8(a), WOSB, joint venture. This strategic partnership brings together the strengths of both organizations to create an innovative marketing venture that redefines the art of strategic communications through the seamless integration of human connection and digital engagement.

The joint venture, branded under the name "Montage + Magnum," brings together over 30 years of combined experience in the communications field. Montage + Magnum is committed to delivering impactful and effective solutions across a wide range of creative and communications areas. Our expertise spans brand and marketing material development, web and mobile design and development, and research and analysis. Each project is crafted to ensure a lasting impression and productive results.

"As CEOs of our respective firms, we recognize the immense potential of pooling our resources and talents to better serve our clients," said Mercedita Roxas-Murray. "This joint venture allows us to offer integrated marketing and digital solutions with the added benefit of 8(a) and WOSB certifications, enhancing accessibility for government contracting opportunities."

John M. Kim echoed her sentiments, stating, "Magnum is thrilled to partner with Montage in this venture. Together, we will redefine industry standards by delivering innovative strategies and digital solutions that drive measurable results. Our combined capabilities will enable us to effectively navigate the evolving landscape of marketing and technology."

Montage has been serving the federal government space for ten years and creates solutions for the National Institutes of Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Safety Administration, and more. Magnum is an experienced federal government contractor that proudly serves the civilian regulatory, health, science, and executive branch agencies.

Montage + Magnum is uniquely positioned to serve a diverse range of federal agencies. The joint venture offers comprehensive services across multiple facets of communications and marketing, including web and mobile design and development; program and acquisition support; research and analysis; messaging and material development.

About Montage Marketing Group, LLC

Montage Marketing Group is an award-winning marketing firm focused on making connections—and making a difference. Our people are innovators and co-creators, visionaries, and hard-working change makers. Our purpose is to make a connection with people, to get them to stop and think, to feel and then act. Proven experts in engagement, outreach, communication, event planning, and experiential design, we are a third party-certified woman, minority, and diversity business enterprise, and member of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 8(a) program committed to making positive change in communities.

About Magnum Multimedia, Inc.

Magnum Multimedia is a mature, full-service digital agency that has been in business for two decades. Since its founding in 2005 as a boutique web design studio, Magnum has broadened its digital government services to include all facets of communications, design, and technology solutions to educate, inspire, and engage audiences. We are experts in delivering highly effective communications and customer-focused digital experiences. Magnum is an SBA-certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and ISO: 9001:2015 certified.

For more information on the joint venture and its services, please visit: www.montagemagnum.com

Media Contact:

Tara Davis

(703) 540-0577

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group