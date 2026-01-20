Montage Partners Announces Successful Exit of its Investment in Advantco International

Argano, LLC is acquiring Advantco from Montage Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Partners, a people-first private equity firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, today announced the successful exit of its investment in Advantco International, LLC (the "Company"), a global provider of integration software solutions that enable seamless connectivity between enterprise applications and cloud platforms. The Company was acquired by Argano LLC, a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, LP.

Founded in 2007 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Advantco provides proprietary integration software (i.e., adapters) and custom software development services that enable enterprises to streamline data flows and optimize system interoperability across a wide range of platforms, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Salesforce. Montage Partners invested in Advantco in 2019 alongside incoming CEO Nick Persavich to support the Company's continued expansion as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 enterprises, while founder Michael Le remained actively involved as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Nick has been a valuable partner and instrumental in the growth and success of Advantco. We've enjoyed working with Nick, Michael, and the rest of the Advantco team," said Jordan Tate, co-Managing Partner at Montage Partners and member of Advantco's Board of Advisors. "Advantco's differentiated product suite has long been valued by enterprise customers, and we believe its capabilities will be complementary to Argano's broader solutions offering."

"The partnership with Montage Partners allowed for a smooth ownership transition and continuity for our customers and team," added Le. "It has been rewarding to stay connected as an advisor as the team continues to innovate, and I'm confident joining with Argano creates a strong foundation for the company's next chapter."

With Advantco as its third successful exit of 2025, Montage Partners continues to build on a long track record of partnering with founders and management teams as they navigate the next phase of their companies' evolution, whether that's a founder recap, leadership transition, or investment in growth. The firm's approach centers on providing structure, resources, and hands-on support, while preserving the culture and leadership that have made a company successful to date. With $30 million of committed capital available to deploy in 2026, Montage Partners continues to seek opportunities to partner with ambitious founders and management teams planning their next chapter.

"Montage Partners has been a valuable partner in our journey, ensuring we had the financial resources and liquidity to pursue key growth initiatives," said Persavich. "Our team has spent years developing adapters that handle some of the most complex integration workloads. Becoming part of Argano gives us the platform to continue that work with additional resources and reach."

Envoy Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Advantco. Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Advantco. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Argano.

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Managing $80M in capital, Montage Partners invests in companies headquartered in the U.S. or Canada with $1.5 million to $7 million in EBITDA in the technology and professional services, healthcare, industrial products and services, and consumer sectors. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people.

Media Contact:

Brooke Ouvarov-Bancalero

Montage Partners

(480) 675-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Partners