Montage Partners Successfully Exits Investment in Southwest Data Products

Nucor Corporation acquires the manufacturer for $115 million

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Partners, a people-first private equity firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, today announces the successful exit of its investment in Southwest Data Products ("SWDP" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of branded airflow containment systems, server enclosures, security caging, and cable management systems used in the world's most advanced data centers to house and protect computer networking equipment. The Company was acquired by Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) ("Nucor"), North America's most diversified and sustainable steel and steel products company, for $115 million.

Headquartered in San Bernardino, California, SWDP was founded in 1986 by Martin Ament. Today, the Company serves the world's largest and most innovative hyperscale cloud and colocation data center operators, and prides itself on its differentiated focus on offering the highest quality custom-manufactured products and speed of fulfillment from design to install. Through end-to-end control over its manufacturing and installation process, SWDP outperforms other providers in structural integrity, aesthetics, and speed of delivery.

Montage Partners invested in SWDP in 2017 in partnership with Ament.

"My story prior to partnering with Montage Partners probably sounds familiar to many founders: I was wearing many hats and working most nights and weekends; growing the Company but knowing there was so much more green grass to go for," said Ament. "I chose Montage because of their partnership approach and proven track record in helping companies scale, and it was absolutely the right choice for me and my company. I am thrilled to be able to build on that success with the Nucor team."

Since Montage Partners' investment, SWDP has grown revenue by 5x. During this time the Company expanded into three new products lines (cage, containment, and POD structures), streamlined manufacturing through process flow optimization, and developed the in-house capability to install products for customers, enabling SWDP to deliver products with industry-best lead times through controlling the process from design to install, ensuring a single point of responsibility for customers. SWDP has expanded its number of team members by 80% over the last seven years. Montage Partners helped lead recruitment processes to build out a high-caliber management team around Ament, freeing his time to focus on big-picture initiatives and scale the company rapidly.

"We're thrilled for Martin, Nick, Jesse, and the entire SWDP team as the Company joins the Nucor family," said Jordan Tate, co-Managing Partner of Montage Partners. "Our partnership with SWDP embodies what we love to do: invest in successful, founder-led companies looking to scale significantly, leveraging our resources and the Montage Partners ecosystem to accelerate growth. SWDP is positioned for a bright future, and we look forward to following the team's continued success in the years ahead."

Advisors

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to SWDP. Osborn Maledon, P.A. served as legal counsel to SWDP. Moore & Van Allen, PLLC served as legal counsel to Nucor.

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Montage Partners invests in companies headquartered in the U.S. or Canada with $1.5 million to $7 million in EBITDA across the business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people.

