Montage Residences Healdsburg Announces Turn-Key Harvest Homes Available In Northern Sonoma

Montage Residences Healdsburg releases coveted luxury four-bedroom homes in Northern California wine country Tweet this

"We are pleased to launch the Harvest Homes at Montage Residences Healdsburg," said Tina Necrason, Executive Vice President, Residential, Montage International. "We anticipate the homes to be a place of comfort and respite in the countryside for those seeking privacy, outdoor experiences, the beauty of Northern California wine country, along with the attentive service and amenities the Montage brand is known for."

In addition to the contemporary home designs, indoor-outdoor living, optimum privacy, and access to nature, Harvest Home residents will enjoy a dedicated residential staff to help make their ownership experience truly effortless. Residents will also have access to special wine programming through the property's private vineyards and winemaker Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars. Exclusive winemaking events, wine releases, and private blends are all benefits reserved for homeowners as a privilege of ownership at Montage Residences Healdsburg.

Wellness opportunities abound at Spa Montage, the 11,500-square-foot secluded sanctuary offering serene treatments and services as well as fitness facilities, yoga classes and a full-service salon. True to Healdsburg's culinary heritage, homeowners can indulge in the various dining options run by Executive Chef Jaron Dubinsky and Chef de Cuisine Jason Pringle, from comfortable dining at Scout Field Bar, Hudson Springs Bar and Grill and Healdsburg Country Store, to refined cuisine at the resort's seasonally driven farm-to-table restaurant, Hazel Hill.

For information about Montage Residences Healdsburg, including details on the Estate Homesite offering, please visit www.montageresidenceshealdsburg.com. To view residential renderings, visit www.montageresidenceshealdsburg.com/gallery/. To learn more about Montage Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.montagehotels.com.

About Montage Residences

Montage Residences is the esteemed collection of residential communities within Montage Hotels & Resorts, the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman in 2002. Designed to serve affluent and discerning homeowners, Montage Residences offers a distinctive lifestyle that embodies the authenticity of each coveted destination paired with sophisticated touches tailored to each resident's personal desires and individual tastes. Living spaces reflect distinguishing characteristics captured through stunning locations and genuine sense of place, while signature services and amenities are seamlessly delivered to provide the most carefree lifestyle for every resident. The Montage Residences portfolio includes: Laguna Beach, Deer Valley, Kapalua Bay, Palmetto Bluff, and Los Cabos. A future collection of Montage Residences is planned for La Quinta, California; Healdsburg, California; Big Sky, Montana; and Bahamas, The Caribbean. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit www.montageresidences.com and www.distinctlivinghome.com.

About Ohana Realty

Ohana Realty is a real estate brokerage firm focused on marketing and selling residences at world-class resorts and residential communities. Our capabilities span the full range of residential brokerage sales, marketing, and contracts services, and we strive to collaborate throughout the sales process to create lasting relationships. Our current offering includes Maravilla Los Cabos and Twin Dolphin Club, as well as Montage Hotels & Resorts in Deer Valley, Healdsburg, and Los Cabos. For more information, please visit realty.ohanare.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Walker

Period Media

[email protected]

(323) 930-7930

Brand Contact:

Kacey Bruno

Montage International

[email protected]

(949) 715-6117

SOURCE Montage Residences Healdsburg

Related Links

http://www.montageresidenceshealdsburg.com

