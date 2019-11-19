Montana-Based xD Bio Inc. Receives STTR Grant for Genomic Work

WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- xD Bio Inc., a privately held, Montana-based company announced today that the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded the company $149,959 over 6 months for the first phase of a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant. The award supports researchers at xD Bio and collaborators at the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) Data Coordinating Center (DCC) at Stanford University to demonstrate the ability to run advanced computational analyses developed by the ENCODE DCC directly through a web interface on xD Bio's web based platform, Truwl.com.

Truwl is xD Bio's flagship product that enables researchers to find, understand, use, and share computational methods for DNA sequencing data on a publicly available web-based platform. As generating large sequencing datasets becomes ubiquitous in biomedical fields, researchers depend ever more heavily on finding and implementing computational methods to make sense of the data. Making a user-friendly and centralized site for researchers to explore and collaborate on methods will remove significant barriers in the data analysis process. The development of the web interface and connected cloud compute infrastructure supported by this award is a first step to allow researchers to run analyses directly from Truwl without having to configure their own compute environments. Focusing on the thoroughly vetted, high impact methods developed by the ENCODE DCC will provide maximum value to the genomics research community.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R41HG010844. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

