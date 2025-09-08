Montana Critical Metals Gains Access to New Rare Earth Discovery in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Critical Metals Inc. ("MCM"), in affiliation with Heiser Partners Inc. and Human Powered Future PLLC, announced today that the State of Montana has approved a special use permit for MCM's breakthrough technology to extract critical minerals (CMs) and rare earth elements (REEs) from coal fly ash (CFA) at a site in Montana.

The permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality enables MCM to build a pilot plant and begin retrieving the incredibly valuable resources hidden in the CFA that coal-fired electric power generation plants constantly discard.

"MCM is ready to demonstrate that our process can turn any coal fly ash liability of $200 million or more into a mining asset worth $500 million or more – literally turning toxic waste into treasure," said MCM's President Dr. Bradley Layton. "Over 700 CFA sites currently exist in 43 U.S. States and Puerto Rico alone, with thousands more worldwide. And we're not stopping there – we're currently adapting the process for unburned coal and mine tailings, expanding potential applications and future sales opportunities."

In addition to yielding CMs and REEs, MCM's environmentally friendly process detoxifies the leftover material. These inherently safe byproducts are suitable as cement additives, sand substitutes, recycled aggregates, and new materials for engineered grouts.

MCM's technology can also clean up hazardous waste sites that currently pollute groundwater and aquifers.

A predecessor firm that MCM now owns successfully completed a $150,000 U.S. Department of Energy contract using this technology. The study determined the feasibility and value of CMs and REEs extracted from CFA in the Powder River Basin in the Western United States. The firm also completed an analysis contract with a multinational coal-fired power plant operator and a contract with the Southeastern Montana Development Corporation.

MCM is currently seeking and developing partnerships with CFA sites, as well as mineral holders, power companies, mining companies, and government entities to commercialize its technology to improve the United States' domestic production of CMs and REEs.

For investment opportunities, joint venture, site extraction and clean-up or material purchasing inquiries, contact Woody Neeley at [email protected] or +1 (203) 832-7993.

