Montana Home to the Most Expensive Luxury Hotel in the US

The survey compared rates across all luxury hotels in the US during this year's peak summer months. The lowest available price for a double room at each property during July and August 2019 was used as the comparison metric.

According to the survey' findings, The Ranch at Rock Creek, a 5-star 'dude' ranch situated just outside the town of Philipsburg, emerged as the priciest US accommodation option. To stay in this property over the summer, guests can expect to pay at least $3,600 per night.

The second most expensive option, according to the survey, is the Amangiri resort, a remote hideaway in Canyon Point, Utah, where the lowest summer rate came out at $2,661 per night. Another ranch-style hotel, The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek in the town of Saratoga in Wyoming, completes the podium positions with a cheapest rate of $2,237 per night.

In addition to the top ranking hotel, another two Montana ranches appear among the most expensive hotels, according to the survey. The Resort at Paws Up ($1,516) in the small town of Greenough and the Triple Creek Ranch ($1,400) in Darby both make the top ten. Meanwhile, New York State's most expensive summer hotel is The Point, set on the shores of Lake Placid, with a minimum rate of $2,327 per night for the least expensive double room.

Below is a list of the 10 most expensive luxury hotels in the US this summer. The rates shown reflect the price (including all taxes and fees) for the most affordable double room in each property during July and August 2019.

The Ranch at Rock Creek ( Philipsburg, Montana ) $3,600 Amangiri (Canyon Point, Utah ) $2,661 The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch ( Saratoga, Wyoming ) $2,337 The Point ( Lake Placid, New York ) $2,327 Twin Farms ( Barnard, Vermont ) $1,882 Post Ranch Inn ( Big Sur, California ) $1,797 Auberge du Soleil ( Rutherford, California ) $1,526 The Resort at Paws Up (Greenough, Montana ) $1,516 Triple Creek Ranch ( Darby, Montana ) $1,400 Blackberry Farm ( Maryville, Tennessee ) $1,395

