Montana Journalist Sebastian Keitel Launches Website for First-Time Visitors

HELENA, Mont., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastian Keitel, a Montana TV reporter and multimedia journalist, has launched a new website aimed at first-time visitors to that state. The site serves as a guide to Montana's stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, unique culinary offerings, and the vibrant community spirit that defines Montana.

In his own words, Keitel expressed his passion for the state: "Montana is a place I've come to love from my time working here as a TV journalist. I've been drawn in by the natural splendors of this place whose wonders seem endless while experiencing welcoming communities who have been more than happy to let me in on their best kept local favorites. I've been made to feel right at home. I want to share all of that with people making their first trek to Montana."

Montana, often referred to as the "Treasure State," boasts more than just its historical mining riches. The term encapsulates the breathtaking landscapes of the Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, as well as the deep-rooted histories of its Native American tribes and the unique charm of its small towns. The state offers a myriad of experiences for both adventure seekers and those looking to unwind under the expansive Big Sky.

The website includes valuable resources for visitors, such as links to Montana's Office of Tourism and official guidebooks, ensuring that newcomers can easily navigate their journey through this remarkable state. Highlights include natural wonders, cultural insights and culinary delights.

Sebastian Keitel's commitment to sharing his love for Montana is evident in this initiative, which aims to inspire others to explore and appreciate the diverse offerings of this beautiful state. In addition to his career as a journalist, Sebastian is the founder and Creative Director of De Lesseps, an ecommerce luxury fashion brand.

For more information about visiting Montana and to access Keitel's insights, please visit his new website at: https://www.sebastiankeitelmontana.com/.

