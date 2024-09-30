Montana Knife Company Donates Over $66,000 to mikeroweWORKS Foundation from Exclusive Knife Drop

"To have Josh Smith, the best bladesmith in the country, turn out a mikeroweWORKS knife is incredibly flattering," said Rowe. "For him to donate the proceeds to my foundation is incredibly generous. Many thanks to Josh, and congratulations to everybody who got one!"

These knives are more than just tools for the outdoors—they stand as symbols of the enduring spirit of America's blue-collar workers. Rowe, widely known for his efforts to shine a light on skilled labor and his ongoing advocacy for the trades, has been instrumental in raising awareness about the importance of vocational education. MKC's contribution will help to amplify the vital work of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and promoting careers in skilled trades across the country.

"We're incredibly proud to have raised over $66,000 with this knife drop to support mikeroweWORKS," said Josh Smith, founder of Montana Knife Company. "By supporting this cause, we're making an impact on the future of American craftsmanship and ensuring that hard-working individuals have the tools they need to succeed."

The exclusive knife drop not only sold out quickly but also sparked a conversation about the critical need for supporting skilled labor and vocational education. This collaboration between MKC and Mike Rowe is a testament to the shared commitment to empowering the next generation of tradespeople, ensuring that the tradition of American craftsmanship continues to thrive.

About Montana Knife Company: Montana Knife Company is dedicated to creating high-quality, reliable knives that are built to withstand the toughest conditions. With a focus on craftsmanship and durability, MKC knives are designed for hunters, outdoorsmen, and anyone who values a well-made tool.

About the mikeroweWORKS Foundation: The mikeroweWORKS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that strives to elevate the skilled trades and close the skills gap. Through the Work Ethic Scholarship Program and its work ethic curriculum, mikeroweWORKS helps people get trained for in-demand, skilled jobs. Since its inception, it has granted more than $11 million in work ethic scholarships, and its work ethic curriculum is currently implemented in more than 50 high schools and colleges nationwide.

SOURCE Montana Knife Company