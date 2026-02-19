Montana Renewables and World Energy Join Forces to Drive Efficiency and Scale in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Deliveries

Agreement signals ongoing growth of Sustainable Aviation Fuel market

GREAT FALLS, Mont. and BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) and World Energy Clean Fuels LLC (World Energy) today announced a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) agreement that will deliver more than 70 million gallons of SAF to the market over three years, reducing as much as 600,000 MT of CO2 emissions while strengthening the American economy, supporting the agricultural community, and bolstering domestic energy independence. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT).

This collaboration combines the strengths of each company to move the American SAF industry forward at a pivotal moment. MRL is one of the largest SAF producers in North America and is set to significantly increase SAF production capacity with its MaxSAF™ 150 expansion.

World Energy has been a leader in advanced bioenergy and low carbon solutions over three decades and is the world's first commercial scale SAF producer. The company is a pioneer in the carbon insets market, which enables corporate clients to acquire the environmental attributes derived from SAF to decarbonize their global aviation operations. Through this deal, MRL and World Energy will be accelerating SAF and emissions credit supplies to meet the growing demand for this clean, American-made advanced biofuel.

"MRL's MaxSAF expansion project is progressing rapidly and is on track to deliver economic benefits to the region's farmers, ranchers, and energy-related economy this spring," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewables. "Market demand for SAF remains strong, and this agreement is another signal of our commitment to American energy independence and Montana agriculture."

"Contracting with MRL for SAF production enables us to better support our growing aviation decarbonization business," said World Energy CEO, Gene Gebolys. "We are serving many of the most recognized and respected brands in the world in sectors including tech, pharma, aviation, finance, business services, and others to meet their decarbonization commitments. Even as aviation demand is projected to double by 2050, our corporate clients are seeking ever better solutions to do more with less in terms of both environmental impact and cost. This important collaboration with MRL is a big step forward for both of our businesses but, more importantly, working together will allow us to serve corporate leaders better than either of us could do on our own."

World Energy's long-term contract helps to validate the significant new capital investments MRL is making to scale the SAF industry.

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables is a leading renewable fuel company located in Great Falls, Montana. MRL produces Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel, Renewable Hydrogen and Renewable Naphtha. As the largest SAF producer in North America (2024), MRL is dedicated to meeting the increasing demand for sustainable fuels. As a Great Falls business leader, MRL offers high-paying jobs and career opportunities while supporting the local economy and contributing to the community's overall well-being. Pacific Northwest farm and ranch operations ultimately provide MRL with sustainable, renewable, low-carbon feedstocks and agricultural byproducts including tallow, distillers corn oil, canola oil, used cooking oil and camelina oil. These feedstocks are converted to renewable transportation fuels which have lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

About World Energy

World Energy works with leading companies to help reduce emissions across their value chains. With solutions spanning sustainable aviation fuel, clean hydrogen, advanced biofuels, and fully transparent decarbonization services, World Energy is collaborating to confront the biggest decarbonization challenges in key industries like aviation, cement, and steel. World Energy has been at the forefront of commercializing renewable fuels and today we're investing in projects and partnerships to bring more fuels to market faster, helping to meet clean energy demand and keep critical industries moving forward responsibly. Learn more at www.worldenergy.net.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.