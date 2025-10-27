Montana Renewables Launches MaxSAF™ Blended, Advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Renewables (MRL), in collaboration with Calumet Montana Refining (CMR), has commissioned onsite blending and shipping facilities to offer a nominal 50/50 blend of renewable and fossil jet fuel certified under ASTM D7566 and ASTM D1655 specifications.

This finished product is drop-in compatible with all existing systems and will initially be distributed through AEG Fuels' network to select aviation hubs in Montana, Washington, and Oregon.

"AEG Fuels is honored to collaborate with Montana Renewables on this landmark SAF inaugural blend," said Landon Larson, Vice President, Supply NA at AEG Fuels. "Together, we're demonstrating how strategic partnerships can accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation and deliver real value to operators across our fueling network."

Why It Matters

For Montana Renewables: MaxSAF™ sales from the truck rack allows local / regional service and opens the sustainable aviation market outside of major airports.

For Customers: A drop-in fuel solution that helps meet ESG goals, reduce Scope 1 and 3 emissions, and enhance brand leadership.

For the Environment: SAF reduces lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality compared to traditional Jet A, and supports a circular economy – farm to fuel.

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables (MRL) is a leading renewable fuel company located in Great Falls, Montana. We produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel, Renewable Hydrogen, and Renewable Naphtha. As one of only three SAF producers running at commercial scale in North America, we meet the increasing demand for sustainable fuels. As a Great Falls business leader, MRL offers high-paying jobs and career opportunities while supporting the local economy and contributing to the community's overall well-being. Pacific Northwest farm and ranch operations ultimately provide MRL with sustainable, renewable, low-carbon feedstocks and agricultural byproducts including tallow, distillers corn oil, canola oil, used cooking oil and camelina oil. These are converted to renewable transportation fuels which have lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

