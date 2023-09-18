Montana Renewables Receives First Camelina Oil

First commercial demonstration of low carbon intensity, non-food seed oil to open new markets for Montana

INDIANAPOLIS , Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) today announced that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") is hosting an event with the Montana community to celebrate the first receipts of Camelina Oil into its Great Falls renewable fuels facility today. Representatives of the State, County and City governments along with suppliers and supporters of rural agricultural development will attend today's ceremony in Great Falls, Montana at 10 am local time.

MRL consumes over 1.5 billion pounds per year of rendering wastes and seed oils which are used to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. "We are pleased to add 2023 USA produced Camelina Oil to our existing feeds which already include canola oil, corn oil and tallow," said Bruce Fleming, CEO of MRL. "Today's deliveries further demonstrate Montana Renewables' feedstock advantage. While our ARA pre-treater technology provides the ability to run feed from anywhere in the world, Camelina is indigenous to Montana. The low carbon intensity and non-food nature of this oil makes Camelina an exciting addition to our already competitively advantaged MRL platform. And by providing a market in Montana we are creating long term benefits for Montana farm and ranch producers who grow most of the country's Camelina today."

Fleming continued by saying "MRL already supports 1 to 2 million acres of farm and ranch activity in canola, corn and cattle, but the associated seed crushing and meat packing occurs out of State. Our vision is to attract seed crushing and meat packing facilities to Montana to further spread the benefits of lower carbon emissions, lower freight costs, and higher agricultural activity."

About Camelina

https://www.agmrc.org/commodities-products/grains-oilseeds/camelina

About Calumet

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Montana Renewables, LLC

Montana Renewables, LLC is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet located in Great Falls, MT. Montana Renewables converts 15,000 barrels per stream day ("bpsd"; permit capacity) renewable feedstock into low-emission sustainable alternatives that directly replace fossil fuel products. Commercial operations began in late 2022. MRL is a leader in North America's energy transition and the largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel producer in the western hemisphere. Renewable products are being delivered to Canada and the United States West Coast.

