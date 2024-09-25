Montana Renewables Supplies First SAF-Fueled Flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) flight departure fueled by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) takes to the skies today. Montana Renewables, the largest SAF producer in North America (2024), provided MSP with its first shipment of 7,000 gallons of SAF made from Minnesota-grown winter camelina. Montana Renewables produced and blended the SAF; Shell Aviation shipped it to MSP; and Delta Air Lines has designated flight 2732 from MSP to New York (LGA) as the symbolic first SAF-fueled departure.

Montana Renewables, LLC

"Supplying the SAF to MSP marks another significant milestone in the decarbonization of air travel," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewables. "Not only does it bring SAF to Minnesota flights, but we are especially pleased to pioneer camelina oil as a non-food renewable that provides additional cash crop potential for farmers."

MRL thanks Shell Aviation, the Minnesota SAF Hub, and many others who collaborated to bring SAF to MSP.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables (MRL) is a leading renewable fuel company located in Great Falls, Montana. We produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel, Renewable Hydrogen, and Renewable Naphtha. As the largest SAF producer in North America (2024), we are dedicated to meeting the increasing demand for sustainable fuels and to supporting a greener future. As a Great Falls business leader, MRL offers high-paying jobs and career opportunities while supporting the local economy and contributing to the community's overall well-being. Pacific Northwest farm and ranch operations ultimately provide MRL with sustainable, renewable, low-carbon feedstocks and agricultural byproducts including tallow, distillers corn oil, canola oil, used cooking oil and camelina oil. These are converted to renewable transportation fuels which have lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

About SAF

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a combination of synthetic paraffinic kerosene (SPK) and conventional jet fuel which meets ASTM D7566 and ASTM D1655 specifications. Designed to reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint, SAF is drop-in compatible with existing aviation fueling infrastructure and aircraft engine technology.

