Montana Silversmiths Launches Highly Anticipated 2025 Signature Line on the Heels of a Record-Breaking 2024

COLUMBUS, Mont., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Silversmiths, the industry leader in Western buckles and jewelry, proudly unveils an exciting lineup of new styles for Q1, 2025, featuring 150+ innovative products, modeled by an impressive roster of influential figures.

Signature looks, including the highly anticipated thunderbird pieces and Southwestern-inspired bolos and buckles, were modeled by country music power couple Ian and Caroline Munsick at the iconic Old Saloon in Emigrant, MT, blending traditional Western motifs with modern aesthetics.

Ian and Caroline Munsick Trae and Kyra Waynes

Avid hunting couple, Trae and Kyra Waynes, with Trae being the 11th overall pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft, showcased the company's new trapper knives, men's rings, cuffs, and chains. Kyra modeled new women's pieces featuring unique stones and the latest additions to Montana Silversmiths' collaboration with the American Quarter Horse Association.

The widely popular American Made Collection, created in collaboration with multi-talented artist and Netflix star Coffey Anderson, introduces several new additions for men and women. This collection emphasizes faith, family, and freedom, with a portion of proceeds going to Folds of Honor, supporting military families.

Montana Silversmiths is also thrilled to expand huntress Kristy Titus's Pursue the Wild collection with three new pieces. This successful line showcases sterling silver and genuine compressed turquoise with copper, featuring an outdoors-inspired twist.

The company introduces an innovative hat accessory called "hat flags," launching with the American Flag and state of Texas flag designs to elevate Western headwear. Responding to popular demand, heart-themed jewelry makes a comeback in various forms. Montana Silversmiths is also proud to launch initial necklaces, perfect for personalized gifting. Rounding out the new styles are expanded crafted turquoise options, and new scarf slide designs to make a statement, demonstrating the brand's commitment to evolving Western fashion.

About Montana Silversmiths: Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles for buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. More about Montana Silversmiths.

