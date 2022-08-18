Montana Structures Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Impressive growth lands Montana shed builder on Inc. 5000 list for the first time.

PLAINS, Mont., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the company's history, Montana Structures, a shed builder located in the State of Montana, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. Montana Structures was ranked #4,088 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 116% for the period of 2018-2021.

portable lofted barn nestled beside peaceful Montana lake

Montana Structures is a family-owned and operated shed builder serving Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Montana Structures boasts 20 years of backyard building experience. They are happy to assist any of their customers in purchasing the perfect building to meet their needs. Montana Structures offers 12 different styles of storage sheds and 24 sizes to choose from. They have something for everyone.

Montana Structures attributes their business success first and foremost to their wonderful customers and secondly to their consistent and faithful team! They've built their reputation on quality work, excellent customer service, and innovative outdoor storage buildings such as their most recent line of Greenhouses .

There were many that became concerned in 2020 when the world seemed to come to a halt and many businesses were forced to suspend their operations indefinitely. But Montana Structures not only survived to turmoil of 2020, they thrived.

That growth trend continued right into 2021 and when Montana Structures realized they could qualify for the Inc. 5000 List they were truly grateful. Trusting in their business model that has been serving them well along with their multiple display locations in Montana, they plan to continue to pursue growth in the coming years. When asked about their goals as a company they stated "We will continue to bring the quality and beauty our customers have come to love and expect!". Montana Structures is poised to move into the coming years confidently with the goal of serving their customers propelling them.

About Montana Structures

Montana Structures is a family-owned and operated business that offers 12 different styles of backyard shed buildings to residents of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Based in Plains, MT, they have been building the highest quality sheds and storage barns for more than 20 years. You can learn more about their company at www.montanastructures.net .

Contact:

Jon Hochstetler

406-552-4205

[email protected]

SOURCE Montana Structures