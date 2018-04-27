Montana, Vermont Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Students from Montana and Vermont will talk with astronauts on the International Space Station next week as part of NASA's Year of Education on Station.

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Scott Tingle will answer questions about life aboard the space station, NASA's deep space exploration plans and conducting science in space during two opportunities. The Expedition 55 astronauts are living, working and researching aboard the International Space Station. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The first event, at 11:55 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 1, will allow Laurel Public School students in Laurel, Montana, to speak with Feustel. The students are part of a NASA program, High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware, that has used the city's strong aviation and technology background to build a relationship with the space station for 13 years. Media interested in attending the event should contact Dr. Linda Filpula at linda_filpula@laurel.k12.mt.us or 406-628-3356. The event will take place at 203 East 8th St., Laurel, Montana.

The second event, at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, will allow students from Champlain Valley School District in Hinesburg, Vermont, to speak with both Feustel and Tingle. Media interested in attending should contact Jen Roth at jroth@cvsdvt.org or 802-425-2771. The event will take place at Charlotte Central School 408 Hinesburg Rd., Charlotte, Vermont.

Linking teachers directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This in-flight education downlink is an integral component of NASA's Year of Education on Station, which provides extensive space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with the Mission Control Center on Earth 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

In addition to the student connection, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Norishige Kanai will connect with a technical exposition at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the Makuhari New City, Chiba Prefecture, in Japan. This event will also air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

