Montana's Ace Roofing Soars to New Heights with Omnia Exterior Solutions™ Partnership

News provided by

Omnia Exterior Solutions

09 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), today announced a new partnership with Ace Roofing, a commercial and residential roofing company based in Bozeman, Montana. This will be the fifth company added to Omnia Exterior Solutions' portfolio, which launched in June 2023.

"We know that Ace Roofing brings a talented team, years of invaluable experience and commitment to superior service, which is why we're delighted to welcome them to the Omnia Exterior Solutions team," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "They're a company with a proven history of craftsmanship and excellence. We look forward to supporting their team and continued growth."

Ace Roofing has a nearly 20-year history, operating throughout Montana where they focus on large-scale commercial projects while supporting residential projects primarily focused in the southwestern region of the state. They specialize in managing logistically complicated roofing projects. Over the past two decades, Ace Roofing has continued to undergo remarkable growth, a direct reflection of the dedication of its employees and commitment to quality craftsmanship.

"It is through consistent dedication and reliable service that we evolved into a key player," said Jake Magalsky, CEO and founder of Ace Roofing. "Our journey reflects a deliberate and steady expansion, allowing us to establish ourselves as a trusted roofing contractor in Montana. We are confident that this partnership with Omnia Exterior Solutions positions us to leverage the collective strengths of the Omnia Exterior Solutions network, while continuing our journey of delivering top-tier roofing services."

Fundamental to Ace Roofing is a belief in building things that last and investing in the future. As such, they support a variety of nonprofits and initiatives, underscoring their commitment to making a positive impact and giving back. These include, but are not limited to, organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Toys for Tots and collaborations with fellow roofing professionals through the Montana Roofing Association (MRA) to support local communities.

Omina Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services and seeks to provide partner companies, such as Ace Roofing, with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products.

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions, email the exclusive buy-side advisors for the company: Jim Ziminski ([email protected]) or Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected]).

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ([email protected] and Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected]). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com.

SOURCE Omnia Exterior Solutions

Also from this source

Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as Chief Executive Officer

Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as Chief Executive Officer

Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), today announced the addition of Jeffery Kizilbash as the...
Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Nina Lucas as Chief People Officer

Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Nina Lucas as Chief People Officer

Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a CCMP Growth Advisors, LP portfolio company, welcomes Nina Lucas as its new Chief People Officer (CPO), reinforcing the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.