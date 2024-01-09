Montana's Ace Roofing Soars to New Heights with Omnia Exterior Solutions™ Partnership

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™ , a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (" CCMP "), today announced a new partnership with Ace Roofing, a commercial and residential roofing company based in Bozeman, Montana. This will be the fifth company added to Omnia Exterior Solutions' portfolio, which launched in June 2023.

"We know that Ace Roofing brings a talented team, years of invaluable experience and commitment to superior service, which is why we're delighted to welcome them to the Omnia Exterior Solutions team," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "They're a company with a proven history of craftsmanship and excellence. We look forward to supporting their team and continued growth."

Ace Roofing has a nearly 20-year history, operating throughout Montana where they focus on large-scale commercial projects while supporting residential projects primarily focused in the southwestern region of the state. They specialize in managing logistically complicated roofing projects. Over the past two decades, Ace Roofing has continued to undergo remarkable growth, a direct reflection of the dedication of its employees and commitment to quality craftsmanship.

"It is through consistent dedication and reliable service that we evolved into a key player," said Jake Magalsky, CEO and founder of Ace Roofing. "Our journey reflects a deliberate and steady expansion, allowing us to establish ourselves as a trusted roofing contractor in Montana. We are confident that this partnership with Omnia Exterior Solutions positions us to leverage the collective strengths of the Omnia Exterior Solutions network, while continuing our journey of delivering top-tier roofing services."

Fundamental to Ace Roofing is a belief in building things that last and investing in the future. As such, they support a variety of nonprofits and initiatives, underscoring their commitment to making a positive impact and giving back. These include, but are not limited to, organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Toys for Tots and collaborations with fellow roofing professionals through the Montana Roofing Association (MRA) to support local communities.

Omina Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services and seeks to provide partner companies, such as Ace Roofing, with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products.

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions, email the exclusive buy-side advisors for the company: Jim Ziminski ( [email protected] ) or Mike Blumenfeld ( [email protected] ).

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ( [email protected] and Mike Blumenfeld ( [email protected] ). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com .

